Nine Atiba ruling houses have vowed to resist any attempt to scheme them out of the selection process of new Alaafin of Oyo.

This is in response to the statement credited to Basorun of Oyo town, High Chief Ayoola, that the selection process for the new Alaafin has been completed.

The aggrieved families in a statement by Prince Sina Afolabi alleged that kingmakers did not follow due process in their nomination of candidates for the vacant stool.

The statement reads, ‘We, the members of Àtìbà 9 royal families, feel compelled to respond to your recent publication claiming that a king has been chosen since 2022. We want to make it clear that your claim is completely untrue, baseless, and unfounded.

“We acknowledge that there were some improper arrangements made in the past, which have since been recognized and declined by the government. These arrangements did not represent a due process that reflects the genuine selection of a new Alafin. We fully support the government’s decision on this matter.

“We firmly believe that any process that excludes the nine royal families cannot be considered valid. It is essential that justice, fairness, and equity are upheld in the selection processes. To ensure this, we urge Governor Seyi Makinde to implement the 1976 Adekunle Ladeinde reports.

“By allowing the nine ruling houses including Olawoyin to participate in the selection processes, it is the duty of the government to promote peace and harmony within the community. We sincerely hope that our plea for justice and fairness will be heard and acted upon’

