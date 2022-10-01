Alaafin stool: Adelabu family sues for all royal families’ inclusion in selection process

The family of the Adelabu Royal House of the Atiba Dynasty has called for the inclusion of all the royal houses in the Oyo kingdom, in the succession process of Alaafin.

The family through the crown Prince made this call on Saturday, during a press conference where he also appreciated the regent, who is the Bashorun of Oyo, Chief Yusuf Ayoola for his efforts in the selection exercise of the next Alaafin of Oyo.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Prince Hammed Isiaka Adekabu emphasised that the selection process of the next Alaafin of Oyo should not only be limited to the inclusion of the Alawolodu and the Agunloye ruling houses, but to other nine other crown princes of the kingdom, who he described as crown princes that have been marginalised for centuries, and are also on the brink of been ostracised by the present Oyomesi.

Adelabu said, “What we want is to allow all other nine princes to be included in this chieftaincy matters. Our call is solely based on inclusiveness, because we have been marginalised for centuries and we want to leave a good legacy for our children.

“We, therefore, implore the Bashorun and the Oyemesi as a group, to live up to the expectation, be upright, and as well make sure they select the next Alaafin from the nine other places that have been marginalised for long.”

Adelabu, however, expressed his dissatisfaction with the operation of the kingmakers (Oyomesi), who he alleged of not communicate with the royal aspirants before disqualifying some of them.

