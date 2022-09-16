Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers shortlist 10 out of 65 aspirants

Oyo Traditional Council otherwise known as Oyo Mesi have Shortlisted 10 out of 65 aspirants screened for Alaafin of Oyo stool.

The acting Regent and the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akande Ayoola was quoted in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaye saying that out of the number, only ten aspirants were qualified for the interview.

He added that shortlisted aspirants would be presented to the Ifa priest for final selection.

“Whoever emerges among the shortlisted aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.”.

The acting Regent also reacted to misinformation in some media, including social media on the collection of N200,000 from each aspirant and representation of one of the Oyo Mesi during the interview period.

According to him, “the State Government is not only aware but carried along in all our proceedings before, during and after the interview period. The State Government is ably represented by the Chairperson of the Atiba Local Government and some officials of the Council”.

“On the Alapinni matter, he is a member of the Oyo Mesi but presently indisposed. To follow the due process, he needs to be represented in order to keep him abreast of development. He cannot be left out in the scheme of things. Hence, we request his representative. Health is wealth. We wish him quick recovery”.

“People should watch their utterances and refrain from reckless comments capable of causing implosion. People entrusted with the peace and tranquillity of the town should not just rush to the Press for mischief-making. It is better for one to find out about what he or she doesn’t know from the authentic source, than going to the Press to cause disaffection “.