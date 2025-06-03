Alaafin Oyo charges Yoruba community in Northern Nigeria on peaceful co-existence

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has commended the Yoruba community in the nineteen northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for coexisting harmoniously with their host communities over the years.

The esteemed Yoruba monarch made this remark at his palace in Oyo when the Council of Yoruba Obas in the northern states and the FCT paid him a royal visit to congratulate him on his emergence and coronation as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom.

The Alaafin emphasised the importance of peaceful coexistence, stating that economic growth and development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect.

He further stressed that what Nigeria needs now more than ever is unity of purpose, mutual understanding, and tolerance to overcome the numerous challenges facing the nation.

Expressing appreciation for the unity within the Council of Yoruba Obas in the northern region, he urged them to extend the same spirit of cohesion to the entire Yoruba population residing in the region.

He assured the council of his commitment to promoting peace, unity, and respect for the Yoruba race worldwide, regardless of circumstances.

The Alaafin encouraged the council to maintain regular contact with him and his palace, assuring them of his willingness to provide guidance whenever needed. He reminded them that, as an industrious people, they should remain honest and patriotic in their dealings.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Council of Oba Yoruba of the nineteen northern states and the FCT, Oba Murtala Sani Adeleke, the Oba Yoruba of Funtua in Katsina State, stated that the council was at the palace to identify with the Alaafin and wish him well on his ancestral throne.

He further informed the Alaafin that the Yoruba community in the northern region is thriving and peacefully coexisting with their host communities, to the extent that some have become indigenes of those states.

Oba Yoruba of Funtua assured the Alaafin of their unwavering support in upholding the tradition and culture of the Yoruba nation.

He reiterated that the Yoruba community in the northern states and the FCT will continue to be good ambassadors of the Yoruba nation and will not engage in any activity that could tarnish its reputation.

