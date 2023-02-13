Soji Ajibola

The palace of the Alaafin of Oyo mourns the demise of its longest serving palace aide, Baba Morenikeji,

Baba kekere, as fondly referred to, died on Sunday in Oyo town. He was aged 120.

A palace aide who preferred anonymity said Baba Kekere did not show any sign of ailment as he died peacefully in his room.

The deceased was brought into the palace as a toddler and, until his death, remained the longest serving palace aide.

Tribune online gathered in an interview after the demise of the immediate past Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, Baba Kerekere said, I was four years old when I was brought to the palace.

I was held by my left hand and instructed to sit down. The palace then was smaller than it is now. Oba Adeyemi renovated the palace and made it looks more attractive.

I am from the Lagbondiko family. I a married with three children, but my children do not stay with me.

I have served three Alaafins, namely Oba Adeniran Adeyemi 1, the father of the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Gbadegesin Ladignolu, and the immediate past Oba Lamidi Atanda Adeyemi 111.

Confirming his death, the regent of Oyo and Basorun of Oyoland, High Chief Akinade Ayoola, described Baba Keji as a dutiful palace aide that the people would miss.





He said Baba Keji, in spite of his age, related well with everybody.

As the longest serving palace aide, he had served four Alaafin of Oyoland. There is no aide that has that record.

We will all miss him. He is a devout and dutiful palace aide.

Baba kekere death came barely eleven months after the death of his immediate past, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111.