Alaafin of Oyo charges women entrepreneurs on economic growth

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade has charged women entrepreneurs to work creatively hard to grow the nation”s economy and make meaningful impact in governance in Nigeria.

Oba Owoade gave this charge while receiving a royal visit of the Gbájéníyì of Egbaland, High Chief Temitope Fawehinmi and members of her entourage at his private residence, Boroboro, Oyo town.

He submitted that the charge became imperative because of the exponential rate at which women are growing in number in our society.

Aláàfin declared that it is high time the women translated their higher percentage to prosperity.

He said, “There is need for active participation of women in government at all levels to grow the economy through entrepreneurial skills.

“There is need for them to translate their higher percentage to prosperity for themselves in particular and the nation in general.

“Other women should take a cue from Gbajeniyi of Egbaland who through entrepreneurship has carved a niche for herself and is making her mark globally.”

On the royal visit, Alaafin submitted that the visit of the Egbaland High Chief and her entourage has further demonstrated the oneness of Yorubaland.

Earlier in her address, the first Gbájéníyì of Ęgbáland and Financial Inclusion Ambassador of the Presidential Committee for the Aso Accord on Economic and Financial Inclusion revealed that the visit was to complement the vision, objectives and efforts of Oba Òwóadé for women especially on economic empowerment and social inclusion, most importantly, the undeserved ones.

Fawehinmi also used the opportunity to intimate Òyó indigenes, especially women, of the world of Gbájéníyìs that is thriving at every nook and cranny of Nigeria, which they are belong to.

In attendance at the homage-paying visit were the Olori Alaafin of Oyo, Iyaloja of Oyo kingdom, Princess Folasade Adeyemi, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, a former INEC Resident Commissioner, Chief Rotimi Osuntola, A Special Adviser to The Aláàfin; Federal Representative Hon. Prince Akeem ‘Skimeh’ Adeyemi, Oyomesis, Baálęs, Mogajis, Princes and Princesses of Oyo kingdom.