Prince Isreal Adeyemi, first son of the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo, has disclosed that his late father had premonitions of his death before leaving the palace for hospital.

Prince Israel revealed this in an exclusive interview with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, stating that the late Alaafin instructed people close to him on how his burial rites will be carried out.

According to Prince Adeyemi, while recalling how the deceased monarch was transported from the palace to hospital in an ambulance belonging to the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, said, “As he got into the ambulance and we were about to go and we were all cheering him up, all of a sudden, he started crying. That was the first time I saw my father cry. That was the first time in my life that I saw my father shed tears. It was after he died that I realised that the man knew that he was not coming back. So, those were the telltale signs.”

Speaking further, he told our correspondent how the late king had talked about his death.

“He was always talking about death. That was one of the statements he uttered. And he had already told people where he should be buried. He had already given instructions.

“I was told that the day he passed, he was telling everybody at the hospital, ‘We are going home! We are packing, we are going!’ And the people who were close to him knew he was going.

“And the people who were close to him knew he was going. Those kinds of people would know,” he said.

Continuing, Prince Adeyemi outlined plans of his intention of immortalizing his late father and preserving his legacy.

He said, “I believe the best way to immortalise him and preserve his legacy is through academic activities. Kabiyesi was a lover of intellectual pursuit. I have instituted a lecture. It will be held annually.

“The first in the series, apart from other activities that have been lined up, is coming up on May 12, where members of his intellectual circle will talk about his time and reign. We are also looking at a foundation.

“I want to get people who believe in his ideology, a kind of a think-tank, and see ways we can keep his memory and his works alive.”





