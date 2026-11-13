Al-Khiyanah (Betrayal of trust) in Islam

In the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

Among the diseases that destroy the heart, the family, the business, and the entire society, Al-Khiyanah (Betrayal) stands as one of the most dangerous.

In Islam, Al-Khiiyan is not just a bad character; it is a sign of hypocrisy, a betrayal of Amanah, and a crime against Allah, the Most High, against His Messenger [pbuh], and against humanity.

In Arabic, the word used in the Qur’an and Sunnah is Al-Khiyanah, which comes from the root word Kha-na, which means to betray, to deceive, to be unfaithful, and to act contrary to trust. Its opposite is Al-Amanah, which means trustworthiness, honesty, and faithfulness.

A Muslim is defined by his Amanah. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was known even before Islam as Al-Amin, the Trustworthy. His enemies, who rejected his message, still kept their wealth with him because they knew he would never betray them. When a Muslim loses his Amanah and falls into Khiyanah, he has lost the very core of his Islam.

Allah, the Most High, warns us in the Qur’an: “O you who have believed, do not betray Allah and the Messenger or betray your trusts while you know.” (Surah Al-Anfal: Qur’an 8:27). This verse alone is enough to touch the heart of every believer, because it shows that Khiyan is not a small sin. It is a betrayal against the Creator Himself.

In the Noble Qur’an, Allah, the Most High mentions Khiyan in many places, and in each place He, the Most High, condemns it in the strongest terms.

Betrayal Against Allah: Allah, the Most High, says: “Indeed, Allah does not like the betrayers.” (Surah Al-Anfal: Qur’an 8:58). To betray Allah, the Most High, means to disobey Him after you have testified that there is no god but Him. When you promise to worship Him alone and you go to worship others, or you abandon Salah [five times prayers], or you disobey His commands in secret, you have committed Khiyan to Allah, the Most HIgh.

Betrayal Against the Messenger: To claim to love the Prophet (SAW) but to abandon his Sunnah is Khiyan. Allah says: “And whoever obeys the Messenger has obeyed Allah.” (Suratul Nisai: Qur’an 4:80). The companions understood this. They never betrayed the Prophet, even with their lives.

Betrayal of Amanah Between People: Allah says: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice.” (Qur’an 4:58). Amanah is not only money. Amanah is your wife, your husband, your children, your job, your position, your secret, and your promise. When someone trusts you with any of these and you betray it, you have committed Al-Khiyan.

The Story of the Betrayers: Allah, the Most High, gives us examples of those who betrayed. He mentions the wife of Nuh (AS) and the wife of Lut (AS) who betrayed their husbands, not by adultery, but by betraying their faith and supporting the disbelievers. Allah says: “Allah presents an example of those who disbelieved: the wife of Noah and the wife of Lot. They were under two of Our righteous servants but betrayed them.” (Surah At-Tahrim: Qur’an 66:10). This shows that Khiyan can be in religion, in loyalty, and in support.

Al-Khiyan in the Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW)

The Prophet (SAW) warned against Khiyan more than any other evil character because he knew it would destroy the Ummah from within.

The Sign of a Hypocrite: The Prophet (SAW) said: “The signs of a hypocrite are three: When he speaks, he lies. When he promises, he breaks his promise. When he is entrusted with something, he betrays it.” (Bukhari and Muslim). This Hadith is very frightening. It means a person who constantly betrays trust is not just a sinner, he has a characteristic of Munafiq (hypocrite), even if he prays and fasts.

The Flag of the Betrayer: The Prophet (SAW) said: “For every betrayer, a flag will be raised on the Day of Resurrection, and it will be said: This is the betrayal of so-and-so, son of so-and-so.” (Bukhari and Muslim). Imagine the shame. On the Day when all of humanity is gathered, Allah will expose the betrayer publicly. The secret betrayal you did in the dark will be announced in front of everyone.

Allah is Against the Betrayer: In a Qudsi Hadith, Allah says: “I am the third party of two partners as long as one of them does not betray the other. But if he betrays him, I leave them.” This means when you betray your business partner, your friend, your wife, Allah removes His blessing and His protection from that partnership. That is why many businesses collapse, not because of lack of money, but because of Khiyan.

Khiyan is Prohibited Even Against Enemies: Islam is a religion of justice. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Return the trust to the one who entrusted it to you, and do not betray the one who betrayed you.” (Abu Dawud, Tirmidhi). This is the height of morality. Even if someone betrayed you, you are not allowed to betray him back. You must remain trustworthy.

The Scholars have divided Al-Qiyan into several categories:

Qiyan in Deen (Religion): This is the greatest Khiyan. It is when a person betrays his covenant with Allah. He says “I am a Muslim” but he does not pray, he does not fast, he engages in shirk, he cheats in the name of Islam. An Alfas who uses the Qur’an to deceive people and collect money is committing Khiyan to Allah, the Most High.

Khiyan in Amanah of Wealth: This is the most common. Someone gives you money to keep, or to invest, or to deliver to someone, and you use it for yourself. A treasurer who steals association money, a worker who steals from his boss, a politician who eats public funds – all are committing Khiyan. The Prophet (SAW) said: “The one who takes a morsel of wealth unlawfully will have his Dua rejected.”

Khiyan in Marriage and Family: When a husband betrays his wife by committing adultery, or by exposing her secrets, or by not providing for her, it is Khiyan. When a wife betrays her husband by revealing his weaknesses to her friends or family, or by cheating, it is Khiyan. Marriage is a sacred Amanah. Allah, the Most High, calls it “Mithaqan Ghalizan” – a strong covenant.

Khiyan in Friendship and Secrets: If your friend tells you a secret and you go and broadcast it, you have betrayed him. The Prophet (SAW) said: “When a man tells you something and then turns away, it is an Amanah.” Keeping a secret is Amanah. Spreading it is Khiyan.

Khiyan in Leadership and Position: A leader, whether he is a president, a governor, a chairman, an Imam, or a head of family, has been given Amanah. If he uses his position to favour his own family, to oppress others, or to steal, he is a betrayer. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Any leader who is entrusted with the affairs of the Muslims and then dies while cheating them, Allah will forbid Paradise for him.”

Khiyan in Business and Work: A trader who cheats his customers by reducing the measure, a worker who collects salary but does not do his work, a student who cheats in exams – all of these are forms of Qiyan. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Whoever cheats us is not from us.”

Khiyan of the Eyes and Heart: Allah says: “He knows the betrayal of the eyes and what the hearts conceal.” (Qur’an 40:19). Looking at what is Haram, stealing a glance at someone’s wife, or harbouring evil intentions in the heart is also Khiyan to Allah, the Most High.

Why do people betray?

Weak Iman: The person does not believe that Allah is watching him. He thinks because people are not watching, he can betray.

Love of Dunya: Greed for money, power, and position makes a person betray even his closest friend.

Lack of Fear of the Hereafter: He forgets that there is a Day of Judgement where all secrets will be exposed.

Bad Company: When you keep company with betrayers, you become like them.

Revenge and Hatred: Some people betray because they want to revenge. But Islam forbids this.

Consequences of Al-Khiyan

The consequences are severe, both in this world and the Hereafter:

In This World: The betrayer loses trust. Once people know you are a betrayer, no one will ever trust you again. He loses his friends, his business, his marriage, and his honour. Allah, the Most Hgh, removes Barakah from his wealth. Even if he becomes rich through betrayal, that wealth will have no peace in it.

In Society: Khiyan destroys society. When leaders betray, the nation collapses. When husbands betray wives, families break. When friends betray friends, brotherhood dies. This is why our society today is suffering – because Amanah has been lost.

In the Hereafter: The betrayer will be exposed on the Day of Qiyamah with a flag. He will be punished severely. The Prophet (SAW) said that the betrayer will be in the lowest part of Hellfire with the hypocrites.

How to cure and avoid Al-Khiyan

Islam did not only warn us; it gave us the cure.

Strengthen Your Iman and Taqwa: Always remember that Allah is watching you. Allah says: “And He is with you wherever you are.” (Qur’an 57:4). If you truly believe Allah sees you, you will not betray even in secret.

Remember the Day of Qiyamah: Remember that one day your betrayal will be announced to all creation. Let that fear stop you.

Return Amanah Promptly: If someone entrusts you with something, return it as soon as possible. Do not delay.

Be Honest Even When It Hurts: Honesty is difficult but it is the cure for Qiyan. The Prophet (SAW) said: “Truthfulness leads to righteousness, and righteousness leads to Paradise.”

Keep Your Promises: A promise is a debt. If you promise someone, fulfil it. If you cannot, inform him early and apologise.

Keep Secrets: If someone tells you a secret, take it to your grave. Do not tell even your wife or your best friend.

Make Dua: Ask Allah to make you among the trustworthy. The Prophet (SAW) used to make Dua: “O Allah, I seek refuge in You from hunger, for it is an evil companion, and I seek refuge in You from betrayal, for it is an evil inner trait.”

Protection From Betrayers:

We must also learn how to protect ourselves from betrayers:

Do not trust everyone blindly. The Prophet (SAW) said: “A believer is not stung from the same hole twice.”

Allah, the Most High, commands us in Surah Al-Baqarah: Qur’an 2 Verse 282 to do the following when transacting business with other person:

Write down debts;

Document your transactions;

Have witnesses in important matters;

But above all, put your trust in Allah. If someone betrays you, do not betray him back. Leave him to Allah. Allah is the best Judge.

Therefore, Al-Khiyan is a poison that kills trust, and trust is the foundation of Islam, marriage, business, and leadership. A society without Amanah is a dead society.

A true Muslim must be trustworthy in his words, in his actions, in his business, in his marriage, and in his secret. He must be the person people can trust with their money, their secrets, their families, and their lives.

Let us check ourselves:

Have we betrayed Allah, the Most High?

Have we betrayed our spouses?

Have we betrayed our friends?

Have we betrayed our work?

If yes, the door of Tawbah is open. Allah says: “And whoever does evil and then seeks forgiveness of Allah will find Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (Suratul Nisai:Qur’an 4:110).

May Allah make us among the people of Amanah, protect us from the evil of betrayers, and make us not betray those who trust us, Aamin Yaa Rabbal Aalamin.