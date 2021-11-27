Al Jazeera, Arewa24 target 40m viewers with documentaries, series 

AlJazeera and AREWA 24 have announced a new distribution agreement that will soon see Al Jazeera English documentaries and series, dubbed into the Hausa language, and made available to AREWA24’s over 40 million viewers in Northern Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

The agreement will make Al Jazeera’s English language programs available via AREWA24’s Free-to-Air Satellite channel and via the region’s major PayTV services: DStv, StarTimes, CANAL+ and TSTV and on AREWA24’s global streaming service, “AREWA24 On Demand.”

Speaking on the development, Acting Executive Director of Global Brand and Communication Division, Ramzan Alnoimi expressed delight at the partnership, noting that the development will make Al Jazeera English’s content available to new audiences in a large part of Africa in their own language.

“We are looking forward to expanding the distribution of Al Jazeera content dubbed in other languages in the future,” he added.

AREWA24 CEO, Jacob Arback, believes the pay tv channel’s partnership with the Al Jazeera brand, will be very well received by its Northern Nigerian and West African audiences.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership, and about being the first television network to broadcast Al Jazeera’s high-quality programs in Hausa, a language spoken by over 90M people in Nigeria and West Africa,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…