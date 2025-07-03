Al-Hikmah varsity appoints Prof Oladimeji as sixth VC

The governing council of the nation’s first Islamic faith-based university, the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, has approved the appointment of Professor Lateef Folorunsho Oladimeji as the sixth substantive Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement by the university’s information officer, Femi Afolayan, he said that Professor Oladimeji was the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences prior to his appointment.

“Oladimeji has previously served in various administrative positions within the university, among which was; pioneer Head, Department of Islamic Studies, a pioneer member of the University Senate till date, the pioneer Registrar and Secretary to Council, pioneer Director, Centre for Part-Time and Professional Studies (CPPS); Director, Centre for Research, Industrial Linkages and International Collaboration (CRIIC), pioneer Director of Information Unit, Director Academic Planning (DAP) and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC).

“Prof. Lateef Folorunsho Oladimeji was born on the 9th April, 1963 in Lagos to the family of late Chief Imam Alh. Oseni Oladimeji and Alhaja Muneerat Oladimeji. He hails from Doyin Compound of Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. He attended Lagos Secondary Commercial Academy,(LASCA), Obanikoro, Lagos. Prof. Oladimeji gained admission to the university of Ilorin in 1983 where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A. Hons.) with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Islamic Studies.

“The new Vice-Chancellor lectured at the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, as Assistant Lecturer in 1992. He rose through the ranks to the position of Principal Lecturer and Head of Department of Islamic Studies and was there till 2006 when he withdrew his service from the College to join the newly established Al-Hikmah University as Lecturer 1”.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

