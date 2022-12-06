Al-Hikmah produces 25 1st Class, four PhD graduates

First Islamic faith-based university in the country, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, has produced a total number of 1,280 graduates, among whom are 25 First Class award winners, in its 2021/2022 academic session.

Briefing journalists on the 12th convocation ceremony of the university in Ilorin on Tuesday, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Noah Yusuf, said that the institution would be graduating four PhD students for the first time in the history of the university during the ceremony.

The vice chancellor also said that 362 graduates obtained Second Class (Upper Division), 566 bagged Second Class (Lower Division), and 94 got Third Class respectively.

He said that the university produced a total number of 1,047 undergraduates, 184 postgraduates and 49 diplomas in the outgoing academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor, who said that the academic feat was due to the availability of qualified lecturers and the commitment of the students to their academic excellence, added that the commitment of the university’s management to the vision and mission of the university also played a significant role.

“Management of the institution has commenced gradual movement of two faculties; Education and Management Sciences to its Atere main campus from the current academic session

“Currently, the university management has put in place adequate logistics meant to facilitate the movement including transportation, fencing, accommodation, and water supply among others.

“As part of improving food security in the country, the university management has embarked on large-scale crop production, animal husbandry and poultry at the Faculty of Agriculture in the Igbaja campus of the institution.

“The giant strides have yielded positive results and this would go a long way to ensure food security among the rural populace and the entire people of the state and the country at large”.

He also said that the university would serve as a front-runner in national and international educational development so as to bring the institution into the world map.

Yusuf also pledged the commitment of the institution’s management towards making the institution one of the leading universities in the country and the outside world.

The vice chancellor, who appealed to the government to accord education its needed priority, said that government should prioritize the education of Nigerian youths.

“This would help reduce insurgency and other forms of crime. Education is the solution to social evils and crimes and the result of that is peace for all of us. Education is the solution to the current quagmire in the country”.

He also said that ASUU strikes had encouraged higher enrolment figures in the university, saying that many students from public universities had sought and got admission to the faith-based institution through the transfer of admission, among other means.





