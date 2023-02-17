Biola Azeez | Ilorin

THERE is the need for imams of central mosques and Islamic scholars to be abreast of current affairs and equip themselves with adequate knowledge of the Holy Qur’an and hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to improve the quality of their Friday sermons.

A professor of Arabic Studies at the University of Ilorin, Yusuf Badmas, stated this at a one-day seminar organised by the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society for selected imams and alfas in Kwara State.

Professor Badmas said: “Islamic clerics and scholars should always equip themselves with current affairs and appropriate provisions from the Holy Qur’an and hadith of Prophet Muhammad in their sermons. If the society is bad, it is these Muslim scholars and the imams that have the responsibility to correct every wrongdoing.

“The purpose of the seminar is to draw their attention to what is happening in the contemporary world. It is the responsibility of the imams and scholars who are well equipped with the Qur’an and hadith to reform the global community and correct all the wrongdoings that are ongoing.”

Badmas, who implored the religious leaders to intensify efforts at preaching against corruption and other criminal activities, said they should also preach on the importance of prayers, parenthood and quality child upbringing to make the society a better place for all.

He advised clerics to prepare well ahead of their Friday sermons, especially on contemporary issues in the society.

Also, the founder of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, said 90 per cent of the nation’s socio-economic challenges would be reduced if the issue of corruption is solved.

Imam Adeyemi urged imams and alfas to start the crusade against corruption among themselves from their various mosques, saying that change is achievable with the determination of the clerics.