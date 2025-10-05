Akwaamaka Music breathes fresh air into entertainment industry with state-of-the-art studio

High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu, the visionary CEO of Akwaamaka Music, officially unveiled his new, expansive music, photography, and content creation studio on Tuesday, September 30.

Situated in the bustling heart of Festac Town, Lagos, the grand opening drew a distinguished crowd of Nollywood celebrities, industry professionals, and media.

The launch event was a vibrant affair, attended by notable figures, including veteran actors Chinedu Ikedieze, Uche Elendu, and Grace Ama. Guests enjoyed a festive atmosphere complete with exquisite refreshments as they celebrated the landmark occasion.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new venture, High Chief Obodoagwu highlighted a gap in the local industry. “I have visited various studios across Lagos and observed a noticeable lack of internationally competitive standards,” he stated. “My decision to launch Akwaamaka Studio stems from a commitment to elevate the industry. We are creating a multipurpose hub designed to meet the holistic needs of the entertainment sector—serving filmmakers, music producers, recording artists, content creators, and individuals seeking world-class facilities. This is the best studio in Nigeria. I can bet that.”

The studio is poised to become a central creative engine for the entertainment community. The event also featured a captivating performance by one of Akwaamaka Music’s rising stars, Spenta (real name Kingsley Ifeanyi Adaoje), who entertained the audience with tracks from his latest EP, Roll My Dice.

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze praised the initiative, stating, “What High Chief Obodoagwu has done with Akwaamaka Studio is commendable. It’s a huge step toward professionalizing our industry’s infrastructure and providing a standard that our talent truly deserves. They have virtually everything here, you can shoot an entire movie in one location. The quality, the design, the nature-themed sets… it’s out of this world. Akwaamaka brought nature to life, and for filmmakers, this is going to cut costs significantly.”

Supporting this sentiment, actress Uche Elendu added, “This new studio is exactly what Festac and the wider Lagos creative community needed. It is a one-stop-shop for high-quality production, and I believe it will be instrumental in fostering the next wave of creative talent.”

Akwaamaka Studio is now fully operational, offering cutting-edge technology and a professional environment to service the diverse needs of the film, music, and digital content industries.

About Akwaamaka Music

Akwaamaka Music is a record label and entertainment company founded by High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu, dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional talent across Africa. With the launch of Akwaamaka Studio, the company expands its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure for the entire creative community.