Akwa Ibom@38: Gov Eno highlights achievements, sets new devt targets

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has rolled out the scorecard of his administration, outlining fresh commitments to infrastructure, agriculture, security and social welfare.

In a statewide broadcast to mark the 38th anniversary of the state creation, the governor reflected on the journey of the state since its creation in 1987, describing it as one of “renewal, phenomenal growth, unity and peace.”

He paid tribute to the state’s founding fathers and acknowledged former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, for granting the request for Akwa Ibom.

Governor Eno traced the transformation of Uyo from what he called “a glorified village” in 1987 to a capital city with modern infrastructure. He cited Ibom Air, extensive road networks, and improved housing estates as symbols of progress.

Reaffirming his administration’s focus, Eno pledged to expand development through his ARISE Agenda, which prioritises agriculture, rural infrastructure, small businesses, healthcare and tourism. He announced plans for a tree crop development programme to revive oil palm production and provide sustainable economic opportunities.

The governor said the state had completed or commenced 771 kilometres of roads across the three senatorial districts, some inherited from previous administrations. He disclosed that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, would commission the 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road in Ika Local Government Area, to mark the celebration today.

On security, Eno announced the establishment of the Akwa Ibom Security Trust Fund to bring the private sector into supporting law enforcement agencies. “We remain one of the nation’s safe, secure and peaceful states,” he said, while commending security agencies for their collaboration.

Healthcare and education, he noted, remain priority areas, with plans to construct a 350-bed Ibom International Hospital and model schools across senatorial districts. He said the recently declared state of emergency in healthcare would address critical gaps.

The governor highlighted social intervention schemes, including 267 fully furnished solar-powered homes for the vulnerable, and food distribution that has reached more than 500,000 households. He added that the administration’s Power Summit last week produced a roadmap to expand electricity access.

Tourism was projected as a new growth frontier, with Eno announcing that the Arise Resort would be commissioned in December. He also listed ongoing projects such as a 5,000-capacity International Convention Centre, a 200-room Ibom Hotel, and the Arise City Centre.

State-owned assets outside Akwa Ibom, including Ibom Hotels and Apartments in Abuja and Ibom Towers in Lagos, are being revived as revenue-generating ventures, he said.

Governor Eno used the occasion to appeal for peace and unity ahead of the next political season. He urged stakeholders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and called on youths not to allow themselves to be used for violence.

He extended appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what he described as support to the state, pledging Akwa Ibom’s cooperation with the federal government. He also acknowledged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his role in national politics.

“Elections will come and go, but the Akwa Ibom spirit of love and brotherhood will remain,” Eno said, urging leaders to “rise beyond ethnicity” and commit to building the state with unity.

He however called on residents to embrace a “renewed hope” for Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. “Let us arise to build our promised land,” he said.

