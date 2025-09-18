Akwa Ibom to host 4th agribusiness international conference on food security

Akwa Ibom State is set to take centre stage in global agricultural innovation as it prepares to host the 4th Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference, with a strong focus on food security and sustainable farming practices.

Themed ‘Resilient Agribusiness: A Sustainable Solution for a Changing World,’ the agribusiness international conference will provide a platform for policymakers, investors, development partners, and farmers to chart new strategies for building sustainable agricultural systems in response to climate change, economic shocks, and rising food insecurity.

Organisers say this year’s edition will be historic, as it will feature the groundbreaking of the Centre for Innovative and Sustainable Agriculture (CISA), the launch of the Climate Smart Village Programme (CSV-P), and the inauguration of NAADI chapters across Nigeria.

Also planned are workshops, agro-tourism sessions, exhibitions, and an award gala night.

Speaking at a press briefing in Uyo yesterday, the South South Zonal Coordinator of the National Association of Agricultural Development Institutions (NAADI) and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Howard Usen, described the agribusiness international conference as a strategic gathering aimed at repositioning agriculture as a driver of economic growth in Nigeria.

“This conference is coming at a time when the world is grappling with challenges of climate change, food insecurity, and shrinking economic opportunities. It is therefore timely that Akwa Ibom State is opening its doors to the world to showcase resilient agribusiness models and to attract critical investment into the sector,” Usen stated.

According to him, a major highlight of the event, scheduled for Sunday, 26th to Wednesday, 29th October 2025, will be the Agribusiness Development and Enterprise Award (ADEA), which will honour individuals and organisations that pioneer innovative solutions in agriculture, rural development, and food security.

He said that ADEA seeks to spotlight “brilliant exemplars” whose contributions have improved livelihoods, created jobs, and advanced financial inclusion in rural communities.

The proposed CISA centre, to be inaugurated during the conference, is envisioned as a hub for value addition to locally produced goods, providing solutions that will not only boost exports but also make Akwa Ibom a leading destination for agribusiness in the South East and South South regions.

Governor Umo Eno’s administration has consistently identified agriculture as a central pillar of its ARISE Agenda, and stakeholders say the international conference will further cement the state’s position as a hub for agricultural innovation and collaboration.

“We are looking at a future where agriculture is not just about feeding ourselves, but about building an economy that creates jobs, attracts investment, and ensures food sufficiency for Nigeria,” Usen stressed.

The conference will also provide opportunities for knowledge-sharing between local farmers and international experts, with exhibitions by agritech firms, financiers, and agro-allied industries.

Sessions are designed to spotlight climate-smart agriculture, mechanisation, value chain development, and digital tools for farming, offering participants practical insights that can be implemented locally.

The gathering, beyond being an academic exercise, Usen noted, signals the state’s determination to diversify from oil dependency toward an economy powered by agriculture, innovation, and sustainability, even as positioning it as a model for food security in Nigeria.

