Akwa Ibom retired teachers beg Gov Eno to pay pension arrears

The Uyo Forum of Retired Primary School Teachers in Akwa Ibom has appealed to Governor Pastor Umo Eno to release over 10 years of pension arrears owed to the group.

The Akwa Ibom retired teachers, in a press statement endorsed by Rev. Felix I. Cookey and Hon. Emmanuel S. Udoaka, recalled their enormous support for the governor and his administration and urged the government to reciprocate the gesture by clearing the pension arrears.

“Having cried, suffered, and embarrassed for the payment of Unpaid Pension Arrears for over 10 years, we appeal to Your Excellency to please approve and release the sum of about N804,158,468.44 for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 unpaid arrears.

“Help us in the face of this economic reality. Please direct those concerned to stop undue delay in payment of our monthly pension,” the statement read.

The group also appealed to the governor to involve the leadership of the Forum of Retired Primary School Teachers in matters affecting them for proper guidance and good advice.

“This will promote transparency and accountability and will equally create adequate public awareness to enhance progressive advancement.”

The forum expressed gratitude to the governor for his good intentions to alleviate the sufferings of retired primary teachers in the state and assured him of their continuous support.

They recalled their recent endorsement of the governor on March 26, 2025, at a gathering of retired teachers in Uyo.