Akwa Ibom: Reps member boosts education in Eket with classroom block, ICT centre

The Member representing Eket/ONNA/Esit-Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Rep. Okpolupm Etteh, has facilitated the construction of a six-classroom block and the establishment of a state-of-the-art ICT centre in Eket Local Government Area.

This was made known to newsmen on Tuesday in Eket by Obong Kingsley Etop, the Director General of his campaign team, who said that the stride is geared towards improving educational infrastructure and digital literacy in the area.

Obong Etop said the newly constructed Six-Classroom Block at Nduo Eduo High School, Okon, was delivered under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Project to address the critical need for learning space and to foster a more conducive academic environment for students in the area.

He added that a similar effort, a fully installed, equipped, and solar-powered ICT Tools and Services Centre, implemented under the 2024 Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF)/Digital Nigeria Centre (DNC) initiative, was facilitated at Community Secondary School, Odio.

The Director General emphasized that “the ICT Centre is part of Okpolupm Etteh’s programmes that align with Governor Umo Eno’s A.R.I.S.E Agenda, particularly in education.

“The centre would improve learning and research by promoting digital inclusion and connecting public schools to broadband internet services. The ICT Center has 40 modern computer systems, a projector, and an uninterrupted power supply through solar energy.” According to him.

He maintained that “Rep. Okpolupm Etteh is committed to human capital development of his constituents. He will not relent in his support to advance quality education and digital empowerment in his constant

uency.”