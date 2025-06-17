Akwa Ibom: Rep Ime Okon attracts N1.7bn projects to constituents in two years

The Member representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives, Hon. (Barr.) Ime Bassey Okon, says he has attracted projects worth over N1.7 billion to his constituency within the last two years.

The lawmaker, who stated this during a mid-term media chat on Monday, said the amount was aside from help rendered to over 800 individuals who presented different needs and received his immediate assistance in cash and otherwise.

Highlighting his legislative strides in his first two years, Okon noted that he has sponsored or co-sponsored eight bills and motions, including:

• A bill to establish the Metallurgical and Material Engineers and Scientist Registration Board of Nigeria.

• A bill to establish the Biomedical Engineers and Scientist Registration Board.

• Motions on the urgent rehabilitation of the Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road, the disparity between HND and BSc holders in security agencies, and the need to decongest correctional centres, among others.

Okon, who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Inter-Governmental Affairs, said that in line with his constitutional duty of oversight, he actively participates as a committed member of ten House Committees, including Gas Resources, Healthcare Services, Host Communities, and Works. He added that he is also co-opted into three additional committees: Procurement, Basic Education, and Interior.

He, however, listed a wide range of infrastructure, empowerment, and welfare projects facilitated by his office and valued at over ₦1.7 billion, surpassing the ₦200 million project limit typically allocated to members as constituency project funds.

Some of the completed and ongoing projects listed by the lawmaker include:

• Construction of a furnished six-classroom block at Technical School, Ayadehe, and a four-classroom block with toilet facilities at PCN Primary School, North Itam, Itu LGA.

• Construction of the 1.5km Joshua Uwah Street, including installation of solar-powered street lights and a drainage system, in Mbak Itam III, Itu LGA.

• Commissioning of an ultra-modern 450-capacity Civic Centre in Idoro and the ongoing construction of a 1000-capacity Civic Centre in Nkwa, Ibiono Ibom LGA.

• Installation of solar-powered street lights in Ikot Obio Enang, Ikot Edok, and Ikpa Ikot Ubo/Ikot Usen, Ibiono Ibom LGA and Itu LGA.

• Provision of solar-powered boreholes, roads with drainage and lighting, and digital tools.

• Educational support through bursaries to over 300 students, including 18 Law School students.

• Free medical outreach in Itu and Ibiono Ibom LGAs.

• Empowerment through donation of cars, scholarships to children of deceased political stakeholders, and medical and welfare support to over 800 constituents.

• Facilitation of employment opportunities in federal and state agencies, including the UUTH, Nigeria Police Force, and Federal Fire Service.

Hon. Ime Okon, however, corrected the widespread misconception surrounding the 2025 constituency project allocation, clarifying that while each constituency is now allotted ₦1 billion worth of projects, no cash is handed directly to lawmakers, as all projects are executed by relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is important that I correct a popular misconception which has gained traction across the country, members are alleged to have been given N1 billion cash each for Constituency projects in the 2025 budget. There is no such thing; rather, each Federal Constituency is allotted Constituency projects to the tune of N1 billion in the 2025 budget.

“The difference this time is that, the project total worth was increased to N1 billion from N200 million. Also, I must emphasize that no member executes or administers projects. That is the duty of the various Ministries, Department ,and Agencies where the projects are domiciled,” he explained.

He revealed plans for a massive empowerment programme later in the year, targeting skills development and financial upliftment of constituents.

He called for continued media support, public collaboration, as well as prayers for the success of the State Governor, Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and fellow federal lawmakers from Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Amos Etuk, noted that the mid-term briefing by Hon. Okon marks a strong reflection of visible, impactful, and people-centred representation.

He prayed for God’s grace for Hon. Okon to continue delivering more and remain committed to listening, acting, and working for the growth of Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency.

