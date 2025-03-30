Akwa Ibom primary school teachers seek timely payment of pensions, salaries

Primary School teachers and their next of kin in Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to ensure the smooth payment of pensions and gratuities, as well as the salaries of retired and serving Primary School teachers, notwithstanding the issue of Local Government autonomy.

The appeal by the senior citizens follows recent delays in the payment of their pensions.

During an enlarged meeting of retired Primary School teachers and their next of kin held in Uyo over the weekend, the group expressed concern that pensions being paid from the 21st of a new month is an unwholesome development that adversely affects the well-being of retirees.

In an 8-point resolution reached during the meeting, the group, among other pleas, called for pensions to be paid on a regular basis.

In a statement endorsed by Rev Dr Felix Ime Cookey, Chairman, and Hon Emmanuel Udoaka, Secretary, the group decried the non-implementation of the Thirty-Two Thousand Naira (₦32,000.00) minimum pension for retirees in the state.

According to them, “It has been three months since the minimum wage of Eighty Thousand Naira (₦80,000.00) was paid to serving workers, but we are yet to see any increment in our pensions.

“The government is urged to conduct the necessary verification without further delay in the interest of these aged individuals.

“The meeting in session expressed heartfelt appreciation to the government for the payment of the 7.5% pension contribution to contributors and requested the government to increase the number of Local Government Areas per batch to ten.”

The group also observed that the continuous withholding of unpaid pension arrears is very harmful to the affected retirees. They noted that these individuals retired during the last administration and have endured great hardship for over ten years, with ten months or more of unpaid pension arrears.

“We appeal to our compassionate Governor to alleviate the suffering of these individuals who have been legitimately calling on the government since 2015. It was noted that only Primary School retirees are owed unpaid pension arrears in this state.

“We also noted with dismay the non-payment of the 2013 and 2014 leave grants, respectively, and pleaded with the Governor for intervention.

“We, the retired school teachers and their next of kin, once again thank the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (PhD), for the love, care, and support given to retired teachers and indeed all pensioners in the state.

“The meeting in session, having critically observed the Governor’s goodwill towards the plight of retired teachers (both living and deceased), unanimously passed a vote of implicit confidence in the Governor and pledged unflinching support for his administration.

“We have also resolved to support his future political aspirations come 2027, while appreciating the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Frank Archibong, and the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien, for showing great concern for retired Primary School teacher issues,” the statement concluded.

