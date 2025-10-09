Akwa Ibom: Police to impound vehicles with covered number plates

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced that full enforcement of the nationwide ban on covered or obscured vehicle number plates will begin across the state on Friday, October 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, the Command warned that the directive is binding on all vehicle owners, including private, commercial, government, and security agency vehicles, as well as those belonging to Very Important Personalities (VIPs) and their aides.

According to the statement, the measure became necessary following concerns that some individuals have been using vehicles with covered or altered number plates to commit crimes and evade identification.

ALSO READ: Oyo govt pledges to improve access to quality eye care services

“This ban is critical to the security of the state as it will enhance public safety, promote law and order, and strengthen the command’s crime-fighting initiatives,” the statement read.

The Command emphasized that, from Friday, any vehicle found violating the order would be impounded immediately, with offenders facing penalties as prescribed by traffic laws. It also noted that today, October 9, serves as a grace period for motorists to remove all plate covers and ensure compliance.

Under the directive, all forms of number plate concealment, including dark covers, plastic films, fabrics, or faded and damaged plates, are prohibited. Altered or unauthorized plates not issued by the government are also banned.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, reiterated that enforcement will be carried out “without fear or favour”, urging motorists, especially public officials and security aides, to comply in the interest of public safety.

The Command assured residents of its continued commitment to maintaining a secure and law-abiding environment across Akwa Ibom.