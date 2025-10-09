Akwa Ibom: Police renew commitment to people-centered policing

… mark 2025 Customer Service Week

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reaffirmed its dedication to professional, compassionate, and community-driven policing as it joined organisations around the world to commemorate the 2025 Customer Service Week.

The Command, in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, said this year’s celebration, held under the theme ‘Mission Possible’, underscores its commitment to making quality service delivery and public trust the hallmark of policing across the state.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, expressed appreciation to residents for their continued cooperation and confidence in the command, describing community partnership as essential to effective policing.

He reaffirmed that the command remains focused on deepening collaboration with citizens through transparency, proactive engagement, and sustained security operations in all 31 local government areas of the state.

“As part of activities marking the week, officers across formations have been directed to engage more proactively with the community, listen to public concerns, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” the statement said.

The command also emphasised that constructive feedback from the public remains vital to improving police performance and ensuring responsive service delivery.

It urged residents to remain vigilant, share credible information, and actively support ongoing efforts to build a safer and more secure Akwa Ibom State.

“Our mission of people-first policing is achievable through partnership, trust, and shared responsibility,” the command stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

