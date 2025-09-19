Akwa Ibom: Police read riot act to masquerades, traffic offenders

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has sounded a strong warning to masqueraders allegedly hiding under cultural festivities to commit crimes, and to motorists flagrantly violating traffic rules, particularly driving against traffic.

Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, who issued the warnings in Uyo, decried the disturbing rise in criminal activities linked to masquerade festivals, alongside growing recklessness on the roads that has endangered lives and worsened gridlock in the state.

According to him, intelligence reports have revealed that some individuals now use masquerade costumes as cover to aid crimes such as illegal possession of firearms, assaults on innocent citizens, and even drug peddling.

“Masquerades are meant to bring joy and showcase our rich cultural identity, not to serve as a disguise for criminal elements,” CP Azare declared. “It is disheartening to see this revered tradition desecrated by a few misguided individuals who are tarnishing our values. We will no longer tolerate it.”

The Police Commissioner vowed that anyone caught committing crimes under the guise of masquerade festivals would be arrested and prosecuted. He added that the Command would intensify intelligence gathering and clamp down on perpetrators.

“My message to these criminals is clear: desist from these acts immediately or be prepared to face the consequences. The long arm of the law will catch up with you, and you will be brought to book,” he warned.

In a separate directive, CP Azare expressed grave concern over rising traffic indiscipline, particularly the menace of motorists driving against traffic, popularly known as “one-way.” He noted that the habit has led to frequent accidents and severe congestion on major roads.

“This act is not only a violation of the law but a complete disregard for human life. The Command will no longer tolerate this level of recklessness,” he said.

To curb the trend, the Police Command has deployed a Special Surveillance Squad across major roads and strategic points in the state. The squad has been mandated to arrest offenders on the spot, with impounded vehicles withheld until full prosecution is concluded.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that all erring parties caught violating traffic rules shall be apprehended and expressly prosecuted in accordance with the law,” Azare stressed.

He urged motorists, pedestrians, and community members to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by obeying traffic regulations and providing credible information that would aid the police in curbing both masquerade-linked crimes and traffic violations.

The CP reiterated that the Police Command’s priority remains safeguarding lives, protecting property, and preserving Akwa Ibom’s cultural heritage without compromising public safety.

