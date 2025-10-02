Akwa Ibom: Police pledge maximum security, hail state’s peaceful record

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has reassured residents of maximum security during and after the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebrations, while commending the people of the state for their cooperation in sustaining peace and order.

In a goodwill message on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Baba Azare, hailed Akwa Ibom’s record as one of the most peaceful states in the federation, attributing it to the consistent partnership between citizens, government, and security agencies.

“This anniversary marks sixty-five years of shared nationhood, sacrifice, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the ideals of unity, peace, and progress,” the Police Commissioner declared, noting that the milestone provides an opportunity for sober reflection and renewed commitment to building a safer, more prosperous Nigeria.

The CP emphasized that independence anniversaries should go beyond ceremonial displays, urging Nigerians to reflect on democratic gains and national values. “It is a time to reaffirm our dedication to peace, unity, and progress,” he said, adding that security and national stability remain central to development.

To ensure a hitch-free celebration, Azare disclosed that the Command deployed adequate personnel and resources across the state. He assured the public that officers remain “professional, proactive, and ready to respond swiftly to any breach of law and order.”

He also cautioned residents to be security-conscious, even while celebrating. “We appeal to all citizens to celebrate responsibly and remain vigilant. May the peace, unity, and prosperity of our great nation, Nigeria, and our beloved state, Akwa Ibom, continue to endure,” the CP prayed.

The Police Command, through its leadership, further reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that collaboration with the public remains key to effective policing.

“Security is a shared responsibility, and we count on the vigilance of the good people of Akwa Ibom to consolidate our achievements,” Azare said.