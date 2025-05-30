Akwa Ibom: Police arrest suspected cultists, recover weapons, charms

Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has apprehended members of a suspected dangerous cultists that have reportedly been terrorising Ibesikpo Asutan and its environs over time.

A release signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Timfon John, indicates that the arrests took place at the cultists’ hideout in Ikot Etuk Village, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at about 6:30 PM.

The arrested cultists in Akwa Ibom, according to the release, are identified as: Utibe Edem Asuquo, male, 31 years old; Godwin Edet Edem, male, 32 years old; Usen Edem Eyo, male, 29 years old; Aniebiet Edet Edem, male, 28 years old; Anthony Dominic Edem, male, 32 years old.

Items recovered during the operation include: one locally made pistol, ⁠one fabricated single-barrel gun, assorted charms.

The suspects have volunteered useful information to the police regarding their criminal activities, as well as their involvement in a recent attack on herdsmen, which resulted in the killing of two cows.

The stolen cows were reportedly shared among various cult groups within Ibesikpo Asutan.

The release stated that efforts are currently underway to apprehend other fleeing gang members, adding that further development will be communicated to the public as it unfolds.

It, however, called on members of the public to collaborate as partners in security management by volunteering useful information to security agencies, as their safety is guaranteed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

