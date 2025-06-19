Akwa Ibom: Police arrest 54 suspects, recover 50 arms in six weeks

Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested at least 54 criminal suspects and recovered a minimum of 50 arms and ammunition within the last six weeks.

The command also disclosed that it arrested one Alexander Ben Peter, who allegedly murdering own 71-year-old mother, Mrs Atiny Ben Peter, with a machete.

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, disclosed this on Thursday, during a press briefing at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, saying that the murder suspect was arrested on June 10, even as the investigation is ongoing to unravel the remote cause of the crime.

“The gruesome incident occurred in Ikot Inyang Village, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, where the suspect reportedly used the machete to hack his mother to death.

“The Command is working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the motive behind the heinous crime,” he hinted.

He said other achievements by the command include; arrest of five suspected cultists in Ikot Etuk Village, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, where a locally made pistol and items suspected to be charms were recovered and the suspects were identified as Utibe Edem Asuquo, Godwin Edet Edem, Usen Edem Eyo, Aniebiet Edet Edem, and Anthony Dominic Edem.

“In another operation, the Police arrested a suspected notorious vandal, Salvation Emmanuel Jim, who specialized in vandalizing school structures. The suspect was apprehended on May 26, 2025, at Bishop Clarks Central Primary School, Abak Local Government Area”. He add

The CP said the Command has in the past few months recorded several achievements including the arrest of 54 suspects, recovery of firearms, and rescue of 3 kidnapped victims.

He assured the public that the Command will continue to remain tough, smart, and focused in its efforts to tackle crime and ensure the safety of citizens.

“Any individual or group intent on threatening the peace of this peaceful and united State should know that we are watching, and we will strike decisively.”

Azare therefore called on members of the public to volunteer information about these incidents or any other crime to assist the police in their investigations.

“The Command is committed to building trust with the community and working together to prevent crime.

“Gentlemen of the press, over the past month, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has demonstrated total commitment to policing with integrity, strategy, and resolve.

“We have dismantled cult cells, crushed burglary syndicates, thwarted kidnappers, repelled pirates, and intercepted vandals and robbers. Let this serve as a clear message: Akwa Ibom is no haven for criminals.

This command under my watch will continue to remain tough, smart, and focused. Any individual or group intent on threatening the peace of this peaceful and united State should know that we are watching, and we will strike decisively.

We use this occasion to once again urge the public to continue providing actionable information. Together, we will consolidate our gains and deepen community trust in the Force”. CP Azare assured.

