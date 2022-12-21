Akwa-Ibom PDP guber candidate promises integrated farm to boost agriculture in the state

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has pledged to establish an integrated farm in Ini Local Government Area to boost agricultural activity in the state if he is voted as governor in 2023.

Pastor Eno made the promise during PDP’s governorship campaign rally held at the council Secretariat grounds, Odot Ikpe, Ini Local Government Area.

He explained that the proposed farm will be modeled after the Songhai Farm in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, which enhances food and animal production using sustainable methods as well as serves as a training centre for persons interested in modern farming techniques.

“Everything we say, we are sure of because we have done our needs assessment and I promise you by the grace of the Almighty God, those things will be achieved. We will create an Ibom Integrated Farm in Ini Local Government Area.

“We have already started working with the Commissioner for Agriculture. We will complete it with a full value chain in mind so that we can ensure that we attract tourists to Akwa Ibom State through the kind of activities that the project will attract.

“Trust me, with the kind of robust plan we have, People will come from Uyo to that farm,” he stated.

He however disclosed that the proposed Integrated farm will be fitted with leisure facilities as well as accommodation to serve tourists who will be expected to troop into the place from far and wide.

Speaking further, the governorship hopeful and seasoned entrepreneur remarked “I am an entrepreneur in politics. I am a businessman. Wherever I go, I look out for things that will bring profit, things that will generate income. This is what I intend to do for the people of Ini LGA.

For the vision to see the light of day, Pastor Eno, however, pleaded with the people of the area to offer lands to the government when the time comes.

He also promised to expand the cocoa plantation to encourage the production of Akwa Ibom-made chocolate, encourage commercial agriculture as well as create a central pool for agricultural equipment, and set up an agency to manage them for farmers.

He said all the promises could only be fulfilled with him as governor of the state from 2023 and urged the people to vote for him as well as other candidates of the party during the soon-to-come elections.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel noted that PDP is the only organized party in Nigeria, adding that no other party can rescue Nigeria except the PDP.

The Governor who was represented by his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel maintained that Pastor Umo Eno is a seasoned entrepreneur with laudable managerial abilities, adding that the integrated farm so promised, would transform the area.

Other speakers who took turns to address the crowd at the event included: Prof. Ini Udoka, former House of Representatives member, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem – Senatorial Candidate for Ikot Ekpene, Dr. Glory Edet, PDP’s House of Representatives candidate for Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Bassey, member representing Ini State Constituency and Chief Whip of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawrence Udoide, PDP’s Ini State House of Assembly candidate, among other notable personalities.





