Akwa Ibom PDP backs dissolution of party state exco

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Advocates for Peace and Justice has thrown its weight behind the dissolution of the Aniekan Akpan–led executive committee of the party in Akwa Ibom, describing the action of the National Executive Committee (NEC) as constitutional and necessary to restore discipline.

In a strongly worded statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Tom FredFish, the group said the Akpan-led exco left the party “in shambles,” presiding over “mass defections, endless division, and the unprecedented exit of a sitting governor in the party’s history.”

They maintained that the NEC and National Working Committee (NWC) acted within their constitutional powers to dissolve the state exco, stressing that the appointment of Hon.

Igwat Umoren as caretaker chairman was a “rescue mission” aimed at rebuilding confidence among party members.

“The caretaker team is here to clean up the mess, restore discipline, and rebuild goodwill. Only enemies of progress would oppose such a move,” the statement read.

On criticisms against former Governor Udom Emmanuel, the group dismissed allegations that he mortgaged the PDP, insisting he remained a loyal party man who “stood firmly by the PDP when others were auctioning their loyalty to the highest bidder.”

The PDP Advocates also accused those defending the sacked exco of working in the interest of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the ruling party had “ruined the economy, crashed the naira, and strangled Nigerians with poverty.”

The statement concluded that Akwa Ibom PDP had “entered a new era” under the caretaker committee, pledging continued support for reforms that promote unity and inclusivity in the party.