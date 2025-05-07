Akwa Ibom: Oron union celebrates 100 years of unity, cultural renaissance

A foremost socio-cultural organisation in Nigeria, the Oron Union, has rolled out drums to celebrate 100 years of unity and cultural renaissance.

Oron Union, one of Nigeria’s foremost ethnic nationalities, is beginning a month-long centenary celebration of fostering unity, cultural identity, and socio-political progress for the Oro Nation.

With the theme “Unity Is Treasure,” the event, flagged off on 26 April 2025, will run through 23 May 2025 and will feature a lineup of historical, educational, and sporting events designed to highlight the union’s contributions to community development and cultural heritage.

Our correspondent reports that the celebration was formally launched with the lighting of the Centennial Torch, which was taken through the five LGAs before arriving at the Oro Civic Centre in Oron, with brief cultural rites performed at each stop.

Speaking during the reception at the Civic Centre, President General of Oron Union, Sir Essang Bassey, described the event as a landmark celebration in the history of the Oro people.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration. It reflects not just our past achievements but also our resolve to shape the future of our people through unity and vision,” he said.

According to him, the union, which was founded in 1925, represents the collective identity of the Oro ethnic group, which spans five local government areas in Akwa Ibom State, including Oron, Mbo, Okobo, Urue Offong/Oruko, and Udung Uko.

Some traditional leaders who spoke to our correspondent remarked that the event is hailed as a moment of pride.

His Royal Majesty, Obong Ita Edet Okokon, Paramount Ruler of Okobo LGA, commended the organisers for promoting peace and development, saying that the anniversary proves that the Oro people remain united.

He called for positive contributions to strengthen the union wherever the Oro people are.

Chairman of the Centennial Planning Committee, Prince Chris Abasieyo, noted that the Oro Union’s historic scholarship programme, which began in 1942, laid the foundation for many prominent Oro families.

He announced that the programme lined up for the one-month event includes a fishing regatta, traditional wrestling contests, clan cultural days, school competitions, a centennial colloquium, and a book launch.

“We are a coastal people born of the sea. This celebration brings together fisherfolk, performers, scholars, and all sons and daughters of Oro,” Abasieyo said.

He, however, emphasised the need for reconciliation, urging all Oro indigenes to set aside differences and recommit to the values of peaceful coexistence, leadership, and service.

Dr Okon Edenseting, the Union’s Publicity Secretary, noted that the centenary has received full endorsement from the Union’s Board of Trustees, traditional rulers, and the five local council chairmen, further reinforcing its significance.

