Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has praised Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for his achievements in governance as he prepares to hand over government on May 29, 2023.

Speaking in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, during the commissioning of the 23.4km Eket Etinan Road on Tuesday, Obasanjo expressed his satisfaction with Emmanuel’s succession plan, noting that the governor has successfully laid to rest any fears he had about the completion of his agenda.

“Success to me, is making a place better than you met it and you have made the whole of Akwa Ibom better than you met it,” Obasanjo said, adding that Emmanuel has achieved success in governance by leaving Akwa Ibom better than he met it.

He also congratulated the governor-elect of the state, Pastor Umo Eno, and expressed optimism that Emmanuel’s legacy would be maintained by his successor.

Speaking further, Obasanjo commended Emmanuel for his efforts towards peaceful development in the state, while urging the people of the communities along the new road to take advantage of the development and improve their economic activities. He emphasized the importance of peace in driving economic growth.

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel expressed his appreciation to the former president for always responding to his call to commission life-touching projects in the state.

He assured the people that most ongoing projects would be completed and commissioned before the end of his administration, while others would be completed within the first few months of the next administration.

“Before my final exit on the 29th of May, I will touch all the local government areas of the state to commission projects,” Emmanuel said.

He also listed some of the projects to be commissioned before May 29, including the smart terminal building of the Victor Attach International Airport, the second runway of the airport, and the Maintain Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility of the airport.

Obasanjo, in his closing remarks, urged the outgoing governor to take a rest and prepare for higher service in the state, Nigeria, and Africa, noting that as a young man, his type is needed in the developing nation. “I congratulate you and all the people of Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

