Akwa Ibom NUJ shuns conference with ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode 

In line with the directive from the national headquarters of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja, the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the union on Friday directed its members to boycott a planned media briefing by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode after his altercation with a Daily Trust Correspondent in the neighbouring Calabar, Cross River State capital.

The former Minister of Aviation has arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital in continuation of his tour of South-South, and met with Governor Udom Emmanuel, who received him at the Government House, Uyo.

But a statement to all media representatives in Uyo at the weekend directed members against attending all activities scheduled to take place as part of Mr Fani Kayode’s visit.

According to the statement signed by the state’s NUJ Chairman, Comrades Amos Etuk, and Secretary, Dominic Akpan, the decision follows the directive of the national leadership of the Union to that effect.

“Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has directed its members to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation.

*This came days after Fani-Kayode insulted a journalist for asking him what he described as a “stupid question” at a press conference after his tour of Cross River State.

“In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State. The NUJ is not part of the visit”, the statement reads in part.

