The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has put paid to the crisis that almost consumed Prof. Emem Abraham-led executives in Akwa Ibom State, restoring the embattled Chairman and her vice, Dr. Aniekan Utuk.

According to the state chapter Chairman, Prof. Emem Abraham, it took the intervention of the national executive council of the association to end the crisis and for complete calm to be restored.

Meanwhile, the chairman and vice chairman of the NMA in Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Emem Abraham and Dr. Aniekan Utuk respectively, were said to have been impeached for gross misconduct, high-handedness and misappropriation of funds.

The impeachment of the duo, according to the report, occurred during an Ordinary General Congress, at the NMA Secretariat, Kilometer 8 Nwaniba Road, Uyo.

A motion for impeachment was nominated, seconded, and voted for by 71 members present at the Congress and the Secretary of the Association, Dr Usenobong Morgan Akpan was voted in as Acting Chairman after the motion was nominated and accepted by Congress while the decision was ratified by the vote of 61 in favour and 13 against.

Prof. Abraham, who gave the update on the crisis in a Media briefing at the conference hall of the officers’ mess along Udo Udoma Avenue on Friday, described the situation as unfortunate, saying it was an outcome of false allegations by a person who desired powers but through the backdoor.

He expressed appreciation to the national executive of the NMA for the prompt intervention that has brought calm to the state chapter.

“Recall that about three weeks ago, there was news everywhere about the purported impeachment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman of NMA Akwa Ibom State, over unimaginable and completely false allegations.

“I want to inform you today that the National body of our Association constituted a high-powered delegation led by the 1st Vice President to the state for a fact-finding mission. The delegation met with all the parties involved in the crisis and other concerned parties and Elders in the State NMA. They gathered sufficient information for three days.

“They went back and National body had a deliberation and came up with unbiased resolutions that vindicated me and my leadership.

“Gentle of the Press, I am still the Chairman of NMA Akwa Ibom State. Dr Aniekan Utuk remains the Vice Chairman. The National body did not only affirmed that, they also passed a vote of confidence on me and my leadership.

“I know you would want to know the other part of the resolutions; the suspension of the Secretary was lifted. Rather, he was referred to the disciplinary committee, which was set up by the State Executive Committee.

“Other members were also referred to the State Disciplinary Committee, while the other member was issued a warning,” the chairman reported.

She disclosed that preparation for the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will culminate in the election of new officers to serve in the 2024-2026 NMA year is in top gear.

Prof. Abraham mentioned that Congress under her leadership had already constituted an Electoral Committee as well as the AGM committee and both are working tirelessly to ensure the success of the two events.

“I thank the Almighty God that all the allegations against me have been verified to be baseless, false, and of no consequences. It was only the figment of the imagination of those who wanted to grab power through the backdoor,” she noted

