The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested Ekeere Ebong, a 55-year-old lawyer, over alleged wife battery.

The command, in a statement on Monday in Uyo, said that Ebong, a resident of plot 40, L line, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, in a video that recently went viral, “assaulted and dehumanised his wife”.

Mr Macdon Odiko, Public Relations Officer of the command, who signed the statement, said that the attack left the victim with “various grievous injuries”.

“Ebong is a habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife. He has been that way over the years.

“As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, acting on the advice of the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy, ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order.

“The commissioner has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the state to desist forthwith while urging family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks,” Odiko said.

Odiko said that Ebong would have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

