No fewer than 160 women and youths of Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom, have received empowerment packages from their representative at the National Assembly, Rep Martins Esin.

The empowerment focused on solar installation and catering/food processing took place during a two-day programme tagged ‘Forward Oro Capacity Building and Strategic Empowerment Programme, chaired by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Inland Waterways, Hon. Pst. Ojema Ojotu (PDP, Benue) at Oron Civic Centre on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Speaking at the event, Rep. Esin said the training and empowerment programme which held on the 75th day of his tenure in the House of Representatives was the first formal step towards the fulfillment of the fourth leg of his RIDE Agenda which talks about Empowerment, including education.

“Today is exactly my 75th day in office as your representative. And I’m happy that within such a short time, I have been able to demonstrate my commitment towards the fulfillment of the promise I made while seeking your votes.

“Recall that the fourth leg of my RIDE Agenda which you graciously bought into is Empowerment, including education. This Capacity Building and Strategic Empowerment Programme is my first formal step towards the fulfilment of that part of my campaign promise. It’s still early in my tenure. So, expect many more capacity building and empowerment programmes in the months ahead”. He promised.

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Gene Esin said his well-received Motion on the gully erosion ravaging Iquita and Ekeya communities was his first formal step in the actualization of the first leg of the RIDE Agenda, which stands for Representation, promising many more motions, bills and empowerment programmes in the course of his tenure.

“The well-received Motion on the menacing erosion ravaging Iquita and Ekeya communities was my first effort at fulfilling the first leg of the RIDE Agenda, which stands for Representation. Many more motions and bills are underway. As the House reconvenes from recess, we will ensure compliance with its resolutions by appropriate government agencies regarding Iquita and Ekeya.

“As the tenure unfolds, there is every reason for our people to expect effective representation, inspirational leadership, massive development and strategic empowerment programmes in line with our campaign promises,” he emphasizes.

He however charged the beneficiaries on hard work, determination and discipline, while announcing plans by his office to track their progress and help to upgrade their businesses if they exhibit commitment.

Esin thanked the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas Ph.D for assigning him the Chairmanship of the Youth Development Committee and appreciated his colleagues who came from Abuja to grace the occasion.

In his remarks, the Chairman on the Occasion and Member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency of Benue State, Hon. Pst. Ojema Ojotu described Rep. Martins Esin as a man who came prepared for the job, while congratulating the people of the Constituency for the insight in electing a sound, competent, energetic and intelligent representative.





“Martins is respected by other Honourable Members for the value he usually brings to the table. The National Assembly is like a river without a canoe. Your ability to swim will determine what you can bring to your people. If you can’t swim, you will be lost.

“If Martins Esin was lost, he wouldn’t be here. You elected someone who has the determination and the audacity to fight for the well-being of this Constituency”. Hon. Ojotu noted.

Esin further received the commendations of the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nasarawa), and the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Leko Gambo Jafaru (APC, Bauchi).

The event featured the presentation of certificates, tool boxes, solar panel multimeter testers, chafing dishes, four-burner gas cookers, and fifty thousand Naira cash to each of the 160 beneficiaries.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Imaobong Efeneno thanked Rep. Esin for putting smiles on their faces, praying God to bless him and promised to make good use of the opportunity.

Among dignitaries who delivered goodwill messages were the MD/CEO of Gosima Group, Dr. Gideon Osi (GOC), the President-General, Oron Union, Bishop Etim Ante, the Commissioner of Transport in Akwa Ibom State, Rt. Hon. Orman Esin, the Chairman, Oron Local Government, Hon. Pst. Effiong Ubokulo, and the Director General, Forward Oro Initiative, Hon. George Henshaw.

Other guests included a Supervisor with the National Productivity Centre, Engr. Celestine Abua, the representative of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties, Mr Agada Ojonimi, the representative of the National Mathematical Centre, Mr Philip Nongha, the PDP Chapter Chairman, Oron, Hon. Murphy Esin, as well as Mr Daniel Eyakenyi, ESV. John Isangedighi, Barr. Omen Bassey, Rt. Hon. Ubuo Ubuo, Engr Ben. Edenseting, Elder Anietie Okon, Mr Ernest Iyanam, Mrs Sarah Bassey, Pst. Okon Ekenim, Mr Sunday Roland Bassey, among other members of the Forward Oro initiative.

