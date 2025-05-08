Akwa Ibom Judicial Service Commission gets new executive secretary

Enefiok Essien Esq. has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission, Akwa Ibom State.

Our correspondent reports that Essien’s appointment follows the retirement of the erstwhile Executive Secretary of the Commission, Miss Patience Nneke, from the Civil Service of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Until his appointment, Mr Essien served as a Chief Dispute Resolution Officer (DRO) at the Multi-Door Courthouse, Uyo—an arm of the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary responsible for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

Performing the swearing-in, the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Justice Ekaete Fabian-Obot, charged Mr Essien to be dedicated in his duties, stating that the new position demands loyalty, diligence, and responsibility.

She urged him to remain committed and focused on his new assignment, advising that he should always seek guidance from the appropriate authorities when necessary.

Speaking on his oath of office, Mr Essien pledged to be faithful in the discharge of his duties and not to allow personal interests to influence his official conduct and decisions.

Born on 8th August 1971 in Mbiabong Itam, Itu Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Essien attended African Primary School, Ajegunle, and Alakoto High School, Olodi-Apapa, in Lagos State, for his primary and secondary education.

He obtained his First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) in 1982 and passed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) examinations in 1986.

Mr Essien graduated from the University of Uyo in 1997 with a degree in Law and subsequently attended the Nigerian Law School, earning a B.L. Professional Certificate in 1999.

He joined the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary Service in June 2008 as an Assistant Chief Registrar and was later deployed to the Multi-Door Courthouse as a Dispute Resolution Officer, where he worked until his recent appointment.

With this appointment, Mr Essien becomes the sixth Executive Secretary of the Commission.

