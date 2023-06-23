A group under the aegis of Patriotic Akwa Ibom Citizens has urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola to ignore calls by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and its Akwa Ibom governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Senator Bassey Akpan to relocate the governorship petition tribunal from Akwa Ibom to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Recall that Senator Akpan had petitioned the CJN calling for the disbandment of the state governorship tribunal panel and subsequent relocation of the tribunal to Abuja alleging threat to his life, that of his lawyers and his witnesses.

It could also be recalled that things were going on smoothly at the tribunal until June 20 after the cross examination of the subpoenaed witness from University of Uyo Daniel Akpan brought by the petitioner.

In the petition, a copy of which was also read by the lead counsel to Senator Akpan, Ahmed Raji SAN, said “the request for relocation was due to unsavoury life-threatening experiences which my client, the lawyers and witnesses have gone through, particularly after the proceedings of 20th June 2023.”

The group in Akwa Ibom however in an open letter to the CJN which was signed by its Chairman Archbishop Israel Ita and the Secretary, Engr Solomon Udoh stressed that the call for the panel disbandment and relocation was borne in bad faith and a tactics by the petitioner to deceive the court.

It explained that June 20th incident was “a well orchestrated plot by the petitioner to create chaos and unleash violence of unimaginable proportions but was averted by the security agents drafted to secure lives and property around the venue of the governorship tribunal sitting in Uyo Akwa Ibom state. ”

The letter noted that the panel has gone far and has almost finished the cross examination if not the absence of the petitioner to be cross examined.

Describing Akwa Ibom as a very safe state, the group noted that the petitioner was raising false alarm noting that the call was to distract the court and put unnecessary fear.

“We the members of the Patriotic Akwa Ibom Citizens wish to appeal to His Lordship Justice, Olukayode Ariwoola (SAN) to ignore the call by Senator Bassey Akpan, popularly known as OBA for the relocation of the governorship petition tribunal from Akwa Ibom to Abuja.

“The call for the relocation was made in bad faith and to mislead the court or to cause havoc. There is no cause that the tribunal has been compromised and there is no need to relocate it.

“Where else will be safe than the place the tribunal sits in the state. The venue of the tribunal is Barracks road where there is government house, an ‘A’ division of the Nigeria police, Area headquarters of the police, The Traditional Rulers Council Secretariat.





“They have been having their case all the while without any threat to life, till on June 20 when the petitioners brought a strange witness, shielding his face with two face masks, to testify and Senator Akpan also reportedly came to court with his supporters and suspected thugs who started causing trouble which made security operatives to be drafted to the area to secure lives and property around the venue of the governorship tribunal at Wellington Bassey way.”

Tribune Online observed that at the resumed sitting of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in the case of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), its governorship candidate, Bassey Albert Akpan against Pastor Umo Eno, INEC and PDP, that trouble erupted moments the petitioners brought a strange witness, shielding his face with two face masks, to testify.

Meanwhile at the resumed hearing on his petition against the victory of Pastor Umo Eno, Senator Akpan who was expected to close his defense on Wednesday by testifying before the court, boycotted the proceedings and rather conveyed his desires to have the tribunal relocated to another venue.

His counsel, Ahmed Raji and Tunde Falola were all absent in court during the proceedings.

Counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants urged the court to issue hearing notices to the petitioners and their legal representatives.

The defense counsel, Paul Usoro (SAN) maintained that since the petitioners had nearly ended their case, it was pertinent the first petitioner(Senator Akpan) comes before the tribunal to be cross examined.

“My lord, it won’t take us up to two hours to finish cross examination of the 1st petitioner and then we can commence our defense.” He said.

The defense team also told the tribunal that they felt very safe and secured in the State.

The tribunal is still hearing cases of other political parties including that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE