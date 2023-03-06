Udeme Utip – Uyo

A former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Akwa Ibom, Uwemedimo Nwoko (SAN) has stated that Pastor Umo Eno’s candidacy for the March 11 governorship election is on a clean slate and without a single dispute.

In an interactive session with journalists at the weekend, Nwoko who is the Head of the Legal team of the PDP Governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, clarified that the Court of Appeal had made a final pronouncement on the matter in respect of the Michael Enyong’s case while the Supreme Court had rested the matter in respect of Akan Okon’s case.

According to him, only mischievous elements without sound legal knowledge and background, can peddle the falsehood that Pastor Umo Eno has not been cleared as the candidate of the PDP, stressing that Eno is the authentic candidate of the Party in the March 11, 2023 Governorship election in the state.

“At the moment, there is no court process filed against our client before us. All the Court cases concerning Umo Eno’s candidature, the final decisions have been made, and there is no dispute as to that again.

“If you visit INEC website now, you would find out the final correction that was field by INEC as regards Umo Eno, where his name was restored and INEC went as far as putting that it is by the order of Court that his name was restored on the INEC platform.

“It was wrong for INEC to have even contemplated replacing Pst Umo ENO’S name on their website and I confronted them through a letter and they discovered their error. That is why they quickly corrected the error.

“I have come across a writeup shared by some characters that do not know anything about law. The issue of cross-appeal is nowhere on any record anywhere.

“Umo Eno was already seated as candidate of the PDP, and then this mischievous judgement by the Federal High Court came in. Infact that was why the Court of Appeal was very angry with the judgement of that High Court and awarded a punitive cost of N1 million against Mike Enyong.

“The Court held that this matter ought not to have come to any court again, having been decided by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. So, the Court award was to serve as deterrent to the person (Mike Enyong) and others who might want to toe the same line,” Nwoko explained.