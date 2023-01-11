Akwa-Ibom guber candidate promises to harness resources in Udung Uko Coastline for economic gains

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has promised to harness the natural resources in the coastline areas including Udung Uko LGA for the economic boom of the state if voted as governor in the 2023 election.

He noted that the next phase of commerce and entrepreneurship in the state and country at large is in the riverine areas, adding that those from those areas are lucky and will be blessed when he implements his policies.

Speaking during his campaign rally in Udung Uko LGA Headquarters, the

governorship hopeful maintained that the wealth of the nation lies in the riverine areas, stressing that it only requires a leader with the requisite knowledge to harness the resources.

Pastor Eno who was flanked by his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience and the deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi assured everyone that if elected into office, he would explore and turn around the natural resources for the economic boom of the areas and the state in general.

While acknowledging that one of the major problems of the country is the economy, he insisted that because the country was in such dire straits, only those who have experience in business and entrepreneurship can successfully run a state or country at the moment.

He reiterated that plans are afoot to ensure security at the coastline areas to enable fishermen to enjoy hitch-free commercial activities if elected into office.

The seasoned candidate disclosed that his economic blueprint has been segmented into quick impact projects, short-term, medium and long-term projects, adding that within the first year in office, every local government area will have an impactful development project.

He, therefore, urged the people of Udung Uko to vote for the PDP, as he is well prepared with a rich economic blueprint, the ARISE Agenda, to turn around the fortune of the area and the state as a whole.

Earlier in their separate remarks, key stakeholders in the area including

Chief Ikpoto Okon Osung, Local Government Chairman, Hon Atanang Asuquo Osung, State Vice Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Godwin Okponung among others, assured Pastor Eno and other candidates of the party of overwhelming support in the coming race.

They stated that Udung Uko has never played opposition politics and will not start in 2023, adding that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s development strides in the area especially, the Eyo Ita- Eyulor- Ekim road, the first road by any administration in the area has given them the impetus to remain steadfast to the PDP.





On his part, Governor Udom Emmanuel noted that Pastor Umo Eno is not only well prepared but has the requisite competence, capacity and character to further the peace, security and development of the state.

The governor who was represented by the state party chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan called on the people of the area, to collect their PVCs and vote massively for the PDP to deliver Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Pastor Umo Eno and other candidates of the PDP.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akwa-Ibom guber candidate promises to harness resources in Udung Uko Coastline for economic gains