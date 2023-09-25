A media group in Akwa Ibom under the auspices of Media Action for Accountable Leadership (MAFAL), has called on the Akwa Ibom State government to conduct an independent investigation into the corporate malpractices allegations against an International Oil company, Sterling Global, operating in Eastern Obollo local government area of the state.

In a statement endorsed by the Head, Legal of MAFAL, Mathew Mathew Akpan Esq, made available to our correspondent in Uyo on Monday, the group urged the state government to take appropriate legal actions to protect the rights and interests of its citizens if the oil company is found wanting at the end of the investigations.

Tribune Online reports that Sterling Global has been accused of involving in several detrimental actions that have had adverse effects on the people and their environment in Eastern Obolo.

MAFAL noted that its investigations in Eastern Obollo showed that the activities of the oil company led to deforestation, pollution of water bodies, and the loss of habitat for wildlife.

The lawyer said the people at the course of the group’s investigation accused the company of human rights violations where protesters were intimidated and local residents forcibly evicted from their ancestral lands to make way for the company’s project without adequate compensation or consultation.

The group noted that its investigation revealed that Sterling Global was involved in Labour exploitation where workers were subjected to poor working conditions, long hours bereft of adequate fringe benefits.

“The company has been accused of disregarding the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) component of ensuring that forty percent (40%) of the total workforce in its employ are indigenes of Akwa Ibom State by recruiting only ten percent as Akwa Ibomites and spreading the other thirty percent across the country.

“Sterling Global has equally breached a component of its MoU with the state government which was the appropriate resettlement of Lagos settlement which is within its operational field for environmental safety purposes. Our findings reveal this has not been done, instead, it has been persistent in efforts of usurpation of powers to close down roads within the creeks and block the access routes to this settlement,” the statement partly read.

While calling on the government to embark on an independent probe into the peoples complaints, the group urged Sterling Global to immediately take responsibility by engaging in a dialogue with the affected communities to find sustainable solutions.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE