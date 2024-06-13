The Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umoh Bassey Eno, were among those who received commendations from the Center for Human Rights and Accountability Network (CHRAN), a Civil Liberty Organisation in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

According to the Director of CHRAN, Otuekong Franklin Isong, the awards were in recognition of their early achievements in office as president and state governor, respectively.

The event was a symposium organised by the CLO to mark the 2024 Democracy Day in Nigeria, with the theme: “Civil Society as the Pivot of Good Governance in a Democratic Setting.” It was held at the CHRAN Conference Hall, 15 Akpa Ubeh Street, off Babangida Avenue, Uyo.

Others who received the commendation awards were Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Governments deemed to have performed admirably during a recent good governance tour of local government areas by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The recommended chairmen include the Transition Committee Chairman of Itu LGA, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Etetim Onuk, and Hon. Iniobong Ekpenyong of Urban LGA.

Presenting the awards, the Director expressed appreciation to the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for allowing the funds of the Local Government Councils to reach them, noting that the information was verified during the just-concluded tour of the 31 local government councils by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, with CHRAN as part of the team.

He noted that human capacity development and life-enhancing projects executed in some LGAs by the transition committees within just six months were significant and commendable, hence the presentation by the center.

“Let me pause here and commend His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, for allowing the funds of the Local Government Councils to reach them. This information was verified during the just-concluded tour of the 31 local government councils by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, with CHRAN as part of the team.

“CHRAN has taken notice of the Timetable for Local Government Elections issued by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), which shows that on October 26, 2024, Akwa Ibom State will have elected council officials in place in the local governments. This will further deepen democracy at the grassroots level,” he noted.

He said the symposium was timely as it served as a platform for all Nigerians to appraise the journey of the Fourth Republic twenty-five years after its inception, from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2024.

Speaking while receiving his award, the Transition Committee Chairman of Itu LGA, Barr. Onuk, thanked the center, saying the theme of the event was apt as it played out during the assessment by the House of Assembly Committee.

He noted that the judgment by CHRAN was unbiased, coming from an independent observer’s angle, and said that he was encouraged to do more to add value to his LGA.

Other dignitaries and attendees at the event included Former Speaker of AKHA, Hon. Onofiok Luke, Barrister Ekpenyong Ntekim, LG Transition Committee HSA on USD, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Henry Archibong, Commissioner of Police for Akwa Ibom State, and various student representatives and the media community.