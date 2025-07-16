Akwa Ibom govt to establish 350-bed International hospital, robotic surgical centres

Plans have been concluded for the Akwa Ibom State Government to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through medical tourism with a 350-bed international hospital featuring robotic surgical centres across the state.

The plans were disclosed in a joint communiqué issued by the State Ministry of Health and medical stakeholders at the end of the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Health ARISE health sector town hall meeting and made available to our correspondent in Uyo.

According to the communiqué, christened ‘Ibom International Hospital’, the facility will be a 350-bed, nine-floor, world-class quaternary health facility and a referral centre for advanced clinical interventions, specialist care, and medical research.

The communiqué, jointly presented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ekem Emmanuel; State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Aniekan Peter; and State Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm Abasiama Uwatt, listed other key features of the healthcare facility to include robotic surgical theatres, a helipad, multi-specialty services, and modern diagnostic equipment.

Presenting observations and deliberations from the meeting, the communiqué stated: “The meeting discussed in detail the Governor’s plan to build the Ibom International Hospital (IIH), a quaternary-level referral health facility and wellness centre for advanced clinical interventions, specialist care, and medical research.

“Stakeholders noted with excitement the innovation and futuristic design-thinking embedded in the hospital blueprint, including robotic surgical theatres, a helipad, multi-specialties, and modern diagnostics.

“The meeting welcomed the sustainability framework of the project which features a robust human resource training and recruitment plan, an alternative power solution via a 2MW solar farm, a green architectural design, a fully ICT-driven automated smart building, and a post-commissioning management, operational, and business plan.

“Stakeholders received with satisfaction the explanation by the Honourable Commissioner for Health and the Delivery Advisor that this is coming side by side with the government’s plans to revitalise the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital and re-focus it to serve select specialties in medicine as part of the Ibom Medical City Corridor.

“Participants observed the commendable achievements of the Akwa Ibom State Health Insurance Scheme (AKSHIA) since its launch in October 2024, particularly in improving access to affordable healthcare.

“The meeting took cognisance of the ongoing revitalisation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, in line with the government’s primary healthcare strengthening agenda. Stakeholders examined and applauded the impact of the newly established Akwa Ibom State Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (AKISEMSAS), which has delivered life-saving services since March 2025.

“The meeting acknowledged the establishment of critical State Taskforces under the Ministry of Health by the Governor, including: (A) The State Taskforce on Primary Health Care Services; (B) The State Taskforce on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods; (C) The State Taskforce on Monitoring of Private Health Facilities and Anti-Quackery.”

The stakeholders, however, commended the Governor for approving the recruitment of 1,000 health professionals and urged the relevant authorities to expedite the recruitment process without further delay.

Our correspondent reports that although viewed by critics as a duplication of purpose—considering the yet-to-be-completed Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital built by the administration of Chief Godswill Akpabio—the Ibom International Hospital has already received the endorsement of over 20 professional health associations, unions, and key stakeholders across the health sector in the state.

