Akwa Ibom govt shut market over indigenes, dealers clash

The popular auto spare parts market, Mechanic Village in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital was on Friday shut down indefinitely, following a violent clash between the Igbo spare parts dealers and their Akwa Ibom state counterparts.

When the Tribune Online visited the market along Abak road some shops were closed and the area was cordoned off by a combined team of soldiers and anti-riot police operatives who are there to maintain peace and order.

One person was reportedly killed and no fewer than five persons were injured with one critically injured in the eye and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Tribune Online gathered that trouble started “when an indigene arrived, opened his shop and swept the environment before arranging his wares”.

According to Wisdom Effiong, an auto mechanic at the market, “It was when he gathered the heap of wastes and tried to burn it a shot distance from his shop, that an Igbo trader confronted him and ordered that he should not burn the wastes near his shop.”

Wisdom added that the ensuing argument led to a fierce encounter between the duo, and eventually degenerated into an ethnic war between the Igbos and the indigenous Akwa Ibom spare parts dealers.

“The Igbo man had used a sharp object to pierce the Akwa Ibom man in the eyes, forcing an angry reaction from the indigenes, who demanded that the culprit, who escaped after the incident be brought out to be handed over to the police.

“It was when the person could not be produced that the fierce argument degenerated into a free for all, with shops burnt and some looted before a combined team of Army and the Police were drafted in to restore calm and the market shut down indefinitely”, Akaninyene Bassey said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, adding that “we are waiting for our men to return from the scene to get a full brief regarding the incident.”

In a swift development, Uyo Local Government Area, the Management of Uyo Local Government Council has ordered the closure of the facility indefinitely.

This decision of the council is to forestall further breakdown of law and order within the area.

In a statement endorsed by the secretary of Uyo Local Government Council, Hon. Ubong Udofia, the Chairman, Dr Uwemedimo Udo directed security officials to continue to maintain adequate security around the facility and the entire area until investigations are completed and normalcy returns.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE