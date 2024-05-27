The Governor of Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, has emphasised the State’s collaboration in Education and Investments with the London Borough of Southwark.

The governor called for the bond when he was received by the rhetorical new Mayor of London Borough of Southwark, Naima Ali, expressing his administration’s commitment to the joint projects.

In a statement from the Government House Media Unit made available to our reporter in Uyo, Eno congratulated Mayor Ali on her new role and commended former Mayor Situ for his impactful service and contributions to Nigeria.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to fostering the partnership between Akwa Ibom and Southwark, particularly the planned education exchange programme which has generated enthusiasm among students from public secondary schools in the state.

According to the statement, the meeting marked the first official engagement of the newly inaugurated Mayor of Southwark, Naima Ali.

“She thanked Governor Eno for his dedication to advancing education and elevating Akwa Ibom’s global profile.

“She assured the Governor of Southwark’s unwavering support and announced plans for a reciprocal visit by a Southwark delegation to Akwa Ibom.

“Former Mayor Michael Situ, who attended the meeting, praised Governor Eno’s visionary leadership in improving education standards in Akwa Ibom. Situ, who visited Akwa Ibom during his tenure, reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the State’s projects and initiatives”. The statement reads in parts.

It noted that during the meeting, Akwa Ibom’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sir Charles Udoh, presented the State’s Tourism blueprint, while Mr. Ide Owodiong Idemeko, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, highlighted investment opportunities to potential investors.

Accompanying the Governor were Secretary to the State Government Prince Enobong Uwah, State Commissioners for Works and Fire Service, Lands and Town Planning, Culture and Tourism, and Information: Prof. Eno Ibanga, Capt. Iniobong Ekong (Rtd.), Sir Charles Udoh, Comrade Ini Ememobong, respectively.

Other key members of the delegation included Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation Mr. Ide Owodiong Idemeko, Managing Director of HENSEK Integrated Services Engr. Uwem Okoko, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT Dr. Frank Ekpenyong.

