Akwa Ibom govt donates land for federal college of education establishment of the College of Education, Ididep, in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, who presented the land documents to the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on behalf of the state government, said the presentation of the Certificate of Occupancy and Survey Plan of the site for the institution was a symbolic handover of the land to the federal government.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Akon Eyakenyi, PhD, said the presentation of the certificate of occupancy worth N95 million is an investment meant to secure the education of Akwa Ibom children and Nigeria at large.

He noted that education is the most important weapon in the fight against ignorance, poverty, unemployment, and insecurity in the country.

“The conveyance of the title documents, specifically the Certificate of Occupancy and Survey Plan of the site for this institution, represents a symbolic handover of the land to the Federal Government.

“These are not mere papers. The naira translation of this action is worth over N95 million. But it is an investment meant to secure the future of present and upcoming generations of young Akwa Ibomites and Nigerians.

“When it concerns education, no sacrifice can be considered excessive or outrageous.

“This is because education is the fulcrum around which other sectors revolve. In other words, if education is removed from the equation, nothing will be left.

“Education is the most important weapon in the fight against ignorance, poverty, unemployment, and insecurity,” Eno said.

According to the governor, the Federal College of Education Ididep occupies a very special place in the hearts of the state government because it would train human capital for the state and nation.

He added that teachers are a critical factor in the school system, and any institution that trains them must be taken very seriously.

He said, “Make no mistake, colleges of education occupy a special and peculiar place in the education sector as they are mandated to train teachers specifically for basic education.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his approval of the establishment and takeover of the institution in Akwa Ibom, describing him as a father of all, irrespective of political parties.

Receiving the land documents on behalf of the federal government, the minister for education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, assured Akwa Ibom people that work at the institution would commence without further delay.

Mamman said that since the state government has donated the land to the federal government without any impediment, there is full assurance of the commencement of the project in the institution.

He said that with the shortage of quality teachers in the country, the federal government has placed a premium on the establishment of colleges of education around the country.

The minister, however, thanked the governor, government, and people of Akwa Ibom, especially the Ididep community, for handing over the land documents to the federal government.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to applaud President Bola Tinubu, who approved the establishment and commencement of the institution.

“This is the president who places a lot of priority on education. Is a president who also likes to see opportunity spring up in the country across all communities.

“He believes in equity and fairness, so it is not a surprise that this place was chosen in this part of the country to establish this institution.

“I also want to tell you people that colleges of education are very important to us in the ministry because the country is running short of qualified, quality teachers.

“I want to assure the community that this project would not be long in commencement

“The state has done well in giving us this land, which is strategically located.

“I am also delighted that the land is being handed over without encumbrance because that’s usually a delay in the commencement of this kind of project.

“With this, nothing is stopping us from taking all the necessary steps for us to commence work here,” Mamman said.

In his remarks, a political stakeholder and former presidential adviser on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, said the establishment of the college was in fulfilment of President Tinubu’s campaign promise to ensure development in education.

Enang added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was working together with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state when it comes to development to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

The former Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs thanked President Bola Tinubu for the approval granted for the establishment of the institution in Akwa Ibom and Ibiono Ibom in particular.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the Provost of the College, Dr Edem Ntuk, called on the federal government to facilitate the waiver for recruitment to assist the principal officers administering the institution.

Ntuk also called on the governments to provide the infrastructure needed for the immediate takeover of the institution.

He commended the federal and state governments and Sen. Ita Enang for ensuring the establishment of the college in Ididep.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GAMA: Peter Obi bags Politician of the Year award

The event, themed “A Channel of Hope Where There is Despair,” celebrated individuals making positive impacts on…

Catholic Priest remanded for raping, impregnating teenage girl in Anambra

An Awka Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Court of Anambra State, has remanded a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Nwaigwe Stephen to…

Discontent spreads over succession plots at Supreme Court

As Nigerians wait on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make final pick for the Supreme Court bench, fresh claims have emerged to explain the lopsidedness in…

I was forced to pay N1m, buy iPhone 14 Promax for marrying Sheila a virgin — Israel DMW

Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, who is popularly known as Israel DMW, claimed that his estranged wife’s parents “forced” him to…

HID asked monarch, other visitors to leave few minutes before death — Awolowo Dosumu

At the church service held at the in-house chapel of the Awolowo family house, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Dr Awolowo Dosumu recalled how…

Bangbet Risk-free Starting: Nigeria’s Most Generous Betting Site Reveals

The world of online betting has been transformed by innovative platforms like Bangbet. With its user-centric design, the Bangbet app promises…