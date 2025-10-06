Akwa Ibom govt denies withdrawal of Udom’s security detail

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dismissed as false, mischievous and politically motivated reports alleging that he ordered the withdrawal of security detail attached to his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Aniekan Umanah, the government described the claim as a “false alarm” designed to create unnecessary tension and distrust among leaders in the state.

The rebuttal followed viral reports alleging that policemen attached to the two residences of the former governor in Akwa Ibom had been recalled, sparking mixed reactions and political speculations within the state.

While some commentators accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government of attempting to arm-twist the former governor, others interpreted the development as evidence of a possible rift between Governor Eno and his predecessor.

Umanah, however, dismissed the insinuations as baseless. “The Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor.

“There has been no complaint or report from any former Governor or their media aides about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” he clarified.

The Information Commissioner described the publication as a deliberate act by mischief-makers to distract from the administration’s development agenda and strain the cordial relationship between the two leaders.

He reaffirmed that Governor Eno remains focused on peace, unity, and stability across Akwa Ibom and would not be drawn into divisive or sensational politics.

“Governor Eno will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law,” Umanah added.

He also urged journalists and media houses always to verify reports before publication to avoid spreading misinformation capable of heating up the polity.

