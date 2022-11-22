Akwa Ibom Government takes delivery of two new airbuses for Ibom Air

Akwa Ibom State Government on Tuesday took delivery of two new airbuses A320-200 recently acquired into the fleet of Ibom Air.

The State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel who took delivery of the aircraft on behalf of the state said the addition was in response to the demands of the season.

Emmanuel said as responsible administration, he has committed huge resources to the development of the aviation sector in the state.

According to him, he had committed more funds than received from the federal government to the development of the state, even as he was on the verge of commissioning a world-class Terminal Building and a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport.

“We did not come to give excuses, we came to do governance. Look at what we have done in the aviation sector, if it is not more than what we have collected, then you can challenge me anywhere.

“Our terminal building there is world-class in Africa, and our MRO is world-class. If you find one today in the entire Gulf of Guinea, tell me I will break down this one and construct another.

“This MRO can take 24/47 800 series. Would service eight of the CRJs that we are flying at the same time. This is the only MRO in this part of the world. People are coming, asking us to lease this MRO.

“I invest in areas we can have a return on our investment. Airbus is on us to come and use our MRO for all their regional flights. We are going to open up this place from January next year for commercial activities and we are going to earn in dollars, not naira,” he said.

Inaugurating the Airbuses for use at the Victor Attah International Airport, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for his significant strides in the aviation sector.

He described Akwa Ibom as a flagship state in the country for its effort to invest and expand in a sector he said Nigeria as the biggest country in Africa could not successfully run.

“Even Nigeria as the biggest country in Africa cannot run an Aviation sector successfully. Ibom Air is always fully booked. Let me thank you on behalf of Nigerians. Don’t be deterred by insult, focus on your goal,” he advised

In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Ibom Airlines Limited, Captain Mfon Udom announced plans to commence regional flights in 2023.

He said the new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air would not only expand its carrying capacity but would also boost employment opportunities by 40per cent.

In a release earlier, the Chief Operating Officer, Mr George Uries had earlier hinted, “With this new capacity coming on board, we are delighted to inform our passengers that we have increased our offerings, providing more frequencies for their convenience.





“The Uyo-Lagos and Uyo-Abuja route now have three frequencies every weekday, while our passengers between Lagos and Abuja will have seven frequencies to choose from both ways, every weekday.”

The two Airbus A320-200 aircraft were said to have been procured from GetJet Airlines UAB (operating as GET JET), a European aircraft leasing company, on a one-year wet-lease agreement. The new addition brings the fleet to seven Aircraft; five (5) Bombardier CRJ 900 and two (2) Airbus A320-300, covering seven (7) destinations.

