Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his commitment to entrepreneurship, emphasizing that a business school will be established in the state to train and develop aspiring entrepreneurs.

This initiative aligns with the A.R.I.S.E. Agenda vision of his administration, aiming to support and enhance small and medium-scale enterprises.

Governor Eno made this announcement during his address at the All Nations Christian Ministry International (also known as the Lord’s Kitchen) where he attended worship alongside his wife, Dr. Patience Umo Eno, in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the constant requests for appointments through calls and text messages, Governor Eno emphasized that it is not possible to accommodate every Akwa Ibom person in government positions due to limited available offices.

However, he expressed his commitment to encouraging people to venture into profitable business endeavours to attain sustainable success.

“We cannot appoint everybody to work in the government; it is not possible. But we can help you engage in trade and make a living from what you do. The government will allocate funds specifically to strengthen small businesses, and I can assure you of that,” he stated.

Governor Eno, himself an entrepreneur, emphasized the importance of self-reliance and urged individuals to consider their chosen means of livelihood. He explained that continual dependence on someone else for financial support can lead to resentment if the assistance is discontinued.

Instead, he encouraged individuals to stand on their own and appreciate those who provide the necessary support.

“For those who have nothing to do, we are planning to open a business school. Even before the school opens, ask yourself, what can I do for a living? Help will soon be available,” he assured.

Governor Umo Eno, during his roadside interactions and purchases from traders, highlighted the significance of supporting small businesses. As an entrepreneur himself, he empathized with the struggles faced by roadside traders, acknowledging that many rely on their businesses to support their families.

He revealed that the Ministry of Trade and Investments has been directed to assess these entrepreneurs for potential assistance from the government.





“I am an entrepreneur, and I am determined to support small businesses. When you see me standing by the roadside and encouraging those traders, it is not for show. I remember being like them in the past. Grace brought me out.

When God lifts someone out of an orphanage, they should remember others are still there and not fail to return and help them because they were there too,” he explained.

Governor Eno emphasized the importance of assisting these traders, as they often rely solely on their businesses to provide for their families needs, including education and rent. He underscored that supporting roadside traders ultimately benefits entire families.

“We have instructed the Ministry of Trade and Investment to take stock of small-scale business entrepreneurs across the state. Without this measure, no one will reach them because they are not in an organized setting.

It is better to support those who wake up early in the morning, go to the market, buy fruits and grocery items, and sell them on the roadside, rather than giving money to those who wake up late and send wonderful texts later in the day,” he emphasized.

Preaching on the theme “Activating the Marvelous Help of God” derived from 2 Chronicles 26:15 and 2 Thessalonians 3:6-13, Pastor Eno encouraged everyone to work diligently and earn a living through respectable means.

He highlighted the biblical principle that those who do not work do not deserve to eat and advised Christians to embrace the challenge of striving in their daily endeavours and respecting the dignity of labour.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…