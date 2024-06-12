Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has congratulated the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Judiciary, Armed Forces and other Nigerians on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day.

In a goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno stated:

“Let me on behalf of the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on this year’s Democracy Day, which also marks 25 years of unbroken democratic rule in our dear nation.

“There is no doubt that our democracy has consolidated, and the traditions, norms and culture have also been deeply internalized by Nigerians.

“Let me thank the 10th National Assembly led by our son, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, the President of the Senate, for working collaboratively with the Executive Arm to make laws that advance the ideals of democracy and our shared hope and prosperity.

“The judiciary has also played a key role in deepening the consolidation process of our democracy. Above all, we thank the Nigerian people in general and especially my dear Akwa Ibom people for their faith in our democracy and its ennobling ideals.

“Let me also thank the Service Chiefs of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, for the great role they have played in strengthening our democratic ethos through the subordination of their roles to civilian control.

“It has been 25 years of growth; of facing challenges associated with nation-building while addressing the needs of the people.

“Even though we still have many miles to travel, but the miles we have covered so far give us hope for the journey ahead.

“Let us continue to pray for our leaders and support them in their determined efforts to bring growth and development to our people.

“We must continue to celebrate our diversity and see this as a source of strength rather than an instrument to widen our faultlines and create further chasm of division.

“Our National Anthem says it all; ‘Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.’

“Here in Akwa Ibom State, we will continue to roll our sleeves and work tirelessly across party lines to bring democratic dividends to our people, in line with our ARISE Agenda. Happy Democracy Day to us all!”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE