Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, has congratulated the new Senate President of the Federal Republic, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON.

Senator Godswill Akpabio emerged as President of the 10th National Assembly in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

He was declared President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after scoring 63 votes to win his closest rival, who scored 46 votes.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday, Governor Eno pledges to work in collaboration with the Senate President for the advancement of the Nation and Akwa Ibom State in particular.

In his words, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I send you our hearty congratulations on your emergence as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly

“The process was free, fair, and transparent and is a testament to the deepening of our democratic traditions and ethos. I have always said that politics is over and it’s time for governance, and that demands we work across party lines to advance the cause of our development.

“We stand ready to work collaboratively with you to move the needle of development, growth, and progress of our dear State in particular and the Nation in general.

“Once again, congratulations and God’s speed”

