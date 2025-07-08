Akwa Ibom First Lady visits Center to support children with special needs

Students of the Special Education Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday played host to the first lady designate, Lady Helen Eno Obareki.

The unscheduled visit, as reported by the Tribune, was partly to inspect the ongoing renovation job in the school and the installation of a renewable solar system by NigerVolt Limited. It also witnessed the donation of food items, educational materials, hygiene products, and other gift items to the students.

Speaking, Lady Obareki said the visit was aimed at promoting inclusion and support for children living with disabilities across the state, emphasising that the welfare of children with special needs will remain a key priority for her.

“I just came to see how far the renovation work is going and the functionality of the solar power donated by Nigervolt during the first anniversary celebration of the Golden Initiative For All, GIFA. We came here to make sure that things are working optimally and that your lives are a bit more comfortable here.”

“We also came to see how you are faring, making sure that you are being taken care of. We didn’t come empty-handed. We brought some gifts as well and we hope that the management of the school will put it to good use,” the First Lady Designate said, assuring the students of Governor Umo Eno’s commitment to their welfare.

The Principal of the Centre, Mrs Emem-Abasi Isaac, stated that the school runs primary, secondary and multiple-challenges educational system, accommodating 100 students in the boarding facility, with some of them having varying forms of disability, including hearing, sight and speech impairment, physically challenged, epileptic and down syndrome.

She informed the First Lady that teachers are drawn from the Ministry of Education, State Secondary Education Board, State Universal Basic Education Board and the Ministry of Health, thanking her for her thoughtful gifts for the upkeep of the children living in the Centre.

A representative of NigerVolt Limited and Chief Operating Officer, Pastor Joseph Daniel, said the 6-kilowatt solar installation provided in commemoration of the first anniversary of the Golden Initiative for All, GIFA, has ameliorated the water supply and lighting needs of the Centre.

He however pledged the organisations support to GIFA in reaching out to all facets of people in the society and enhancing their livelihood.

