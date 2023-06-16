Wife of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Patience Eno, has pledged to complement the policies and programmes as well as the ‘Arise Agenda’, of the administration, for the betterment and wellbeing of the state, especially the womenfolk.

Mrs. Eno made the vow on Thursday while assuming office as the First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, about two weeks after her husband, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, was sworn -in as the fourth democratically elected Governor of the State since the return of democracy in 1999.

In an interaction with a cross-section of her office staff, the Governor’s wife, who was accompanied by family members, Pastors and aides, thanked God for His grace which saw them throughout the electioneering campaigns, leading to the inauguration about two weeks ago.

“Today, two weeks after my husband’s inauguration as Governor, I’m stepping into this office to support my husband’s aspirations and vision for a brighter future for the women and children of Akwa Ibom as captured in the Arise Agenda, as well as thread the path that every dutiful wife of the Governor before me, has walked, in ensuring the continuous wellbeing of families in the State,” she stated.

Mrs Eno, therefore, charged members of staff of her office, to be honest, diligent, dedicated and above all, imbibe the attitude of hard work in the discharge of their duties.

While thanking them for their overwhelming support and prayers, she urged them not to hesitate in bringing to her notice issues that would make their assigned tasks more impactful and easy.

“Please feel free to bring to my notice any issue that will make your jobs impactful, even as I charge you to be honest, diligent and dedicated to your duties in assigned responsibilities, as well as His Excellency, My husband’s Arise Agenda.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs, Margaret Edem, who was on hand to receive the governor’s wife, and her entourage noted that it was the first time both the Governor and wife were Pastors in the state, pointing out that “such development indicates double blessings for the State.”

Edem, therefore, expressed confidence that Mrs Eno would touch lives of women, children and youths in the State during her reign, and also thanked the wife of the immediate past Governor, Mrs Martha Udom Emmanuel, for laying a good foundation and for the role she played in taking women in the state to God among other achievements.

